Unveiling Congrès: The New Hub designed for Young Leaders by Seyi Tinubu

Congrès, a cutting-edge hub designed to empower and inspire Nigeria’s next generation of leaders, was officially commissioned in Maitama, Abuja, on December 13, 2024.

This state-of-the-art facility, generously donated by Seyi Tinubu, in collaboration with 7-Fifteen Capital and The 7-Fifteen Foundation, stands as a groundbreaking initiative to foster innovation, collaboration, and impactful dialogue among young parliamentarians and changemakers across the country.

The unveiling ceremony brought together an array of distinguished dignitaries and government officials, demonstrating the collective commitment to youth development and leadership advancement in Nigeria.

Guests of honour included: Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President; Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, GCON, Speaker of the House of Representatives; Ayo Olawande, Honorable Minister for Youth Development; Hon. Ayodeji Alao Akala, Chairman, Young Parliamentarians Forum; Seyi Tinubu, Co-Founder & Chair of the Noella Foundation, Founder/CEO of Loatsad Promomedia and several honourable members of the House of Representatives and other notable stakeholders.

Designed as a modern collaborative space, Congrès aims to bridge the gap between young leaders, fostering conversations that drive positive policy-making and youth advocacy. The facility provides an inspiring environment where ideas can flourish, solutions can be developed, and the needs of Nigerian youth can be championed.

Speaking at the commissioning, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas commended the initiative, stating:

This innovative space aims to provide an enabling environment where young people strategize, discuss national progress, and contribute to youth-oriented legislation.

Echoing similar sentiments, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila lauded the initiative, noting its transformative impact on youth engagement and representation. He said;

I wish this happened during my time as it is a good environment for young legislators to meet and deliberate on issues bothering nation-building. I commend Seyi Tinubu for initiating this laudable project as it will further enhance the legislative process for young parliamentarians. The building houses an e-library, a physical library, and a co-working space for all young parliamentarians.

The donation also fulfils Seyi Tinubu’s promise to his friends at the Young Parliamentarians Forum to support their aspirations and lofty ideas as budding lawmakers. Led by Hon. Lamiju Akala, the Forum — recognized by the United Nations — is made up of young National Assembly members under the age of 40 who develop ideas and engage with youth interested in the legislative process.

The hub offers a suite of thoughtfully designed amenities, including a research library equipped with extensive resources to support legislative research, flexible conference and meeting rooms for workshops and round table discussions, and professional office spaces that encourage productivity and enable teamwork among young parliamentarians and stakeholders.

Each communal space is complemented by a series of thought-provoking artworks, curated by the Art.ng team, and reflecting our cultural depth and local talent.

Additionally, Congrès features a serene garden for reflection and informal discussions, as well as a games room and lounge that balance work with relaxation, creating a holistic hub for both professional and personal enrichment.

The facility was meticulously developed by 7-Fifteen Capital, a leading luxury real estate firm, and The 7-Fifteen Foundation, whose commitment to social impact aligns with the ethos of the project.

Following the commissioning, the distinguished guests were treated to a private tour of Clay House, a luxury boutique hotel located in Maitama and developed by Husk Collection, a sister brand of 7-Fifteen Capital. Clay House seamlessly blends sophistication with comfort, offering an unparalleled hospitality experience.

Highlights of the facility include luxurious suites and studio rooms designed for relaxation and exploration, the tranquil Clay Restaurant and Clay Café, celebrated for their exceptional dining experiences, and an art gallery corner featuring a stunning collection of works curated by Art.ng, showcasing both emerging and established African artists.

Guests also enjoyed the serene poolside ambience, perfect for leisure and quiet reflection.

Congrès represents a landmark achievement in supporting Nigeria’s emerging leaders, providing the tools, environment, and inspiration needed to champion youth advocacy and drive transformative change.

