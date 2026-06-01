Diageo Nigeria, Celebr-8 Lyfe, Lagos State Government Champion Youth Empowerment at Learning for Life Graduation

Diageo Nigeria, in partnership with Celebr-8 Lyfe, the Ministry of Employment and Wealth Creation, and Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) has successfully graduated participants from the inaugural cohort of its Learning for Life (L4L) initiative in Nigeria, reinforcing its long-term commitment to skills development, employability, and economic empowerment for young Nigerians.

Launched in September 2025, the Learning for Life initiative was introduced with a commitment to train 250 young Nigerians in hospitality and tourism-related skills. The initiative successfully exceeded that commitment, training over 300 participants through a structured curriculum focused on practical hospitality training, workplace readiness, mentorship, and employability support.

Beyond training, the initiative also created direct pathways to employment, with more than 150 participants securing internship placements across the Lagos hospitality sector. Several participants have already transitioned into permanent employment opportunities following the completion of their internships.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Adebayo Alli, General Manager, Diageo West and Central Africa, noted that the successful completion of the first Learning for Life (L4L) cohort highlights the impact of cross-sector collaboration in addressing youth unemployment and strengthening workforce readiness within the hospitality industry. He also described the initiative as a reflection of Diageo’s commitment to investing in people and communities through long-term, impact-driven initiatives.

“Learning for Life reflects our belief that skills development is one of the most sustainable pathways to economic empowerment.” Adebayo said.

Speaking on the initiative, The Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Honourable Mobolaji Abubakre Ogunlende who attended the graduation ceremony, commended Diageo Nigeria for providing opportunities and hope to young Nigerians through the Learning for Life initiative. He spoke about the vibrant and youthful population in Lagos who constitute about 60 per cent of Lagos State’s population, underscoring the need for targeted interventions to support their development.

He said, “Diageo’s commitment to training young Nigerians is deliberate, long-term, and rooted in the desire to create meaningful opportunities for young people to grow, thrive, and contribute to the future of the hospitality industry and the economy as a whole.”

The Learning for Life initiative forms part of Diageo’s global Society 2030: Spirit of Progress agenda, which prioritizes inclusion, community investment, and sustainable social impact across markets where the business operates.

Also, present at the graduation ceremony were representatives of the Honourable Commissioners for the Ministry of Tertiary Education, and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture. The Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Feyisayo Alayande led her team to the event and commended the initiative for its strong focus on employability and inclusion.

“Initiatives like Learning for Life are important in creating access and reducing barriers to opportunity for young Nigerians. The programme’s emphasis on practical training, inclusion, and employment pathways aligns strongly with our broader commitment to youth development and economic inclusion across Lagos State.” Alayande said.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Shobhit Jindal, General Manager, Celebr-8 Lyfe, highlighted the importance of partnerships in delivering impactful outcomes.

“The success of this initiative demonstrates what is possible when organizations come together with a shared purpose. Through strong collaboration between Diageo, Celebr-8 Lyfe, The Ministry of Employment and Wealth Creation, and LSETF, we were able to move beyond intention and deliver practical opportunities that are already transforming lives and creating long-term career pathways for young people.” Jindal said.

In his remarks, The Head of Corporate Relations, Diageo West and Central Africa, Godfrey Adejumoh said,

“The initiative was intentionally designed to support inclusive participation, by creating opportunities for women and persons with disabilities who are often underrepresented within the formal economy. By combining technical training with practical workplace exposure, Learning for Life ensures participants are equipped with both industry-relevant skills and the confidence required to succeed professionally.”

Through Learning for Life, and other impactful initiatives, Diageo Nigeria continues to demonstrate its commitment to empowering communities, strengthening industries, and creating sustainable opportunities that contribute to long-term economic growth and social progress.

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