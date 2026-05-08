Diageo Launches World Class Nigeria 2026: The Nation’s Most Prestigious Bartending Competition

World Class, one of the world’s most prestigious bartending competition, spanning over 60 countries designed to discover and celebrate the best of Nigerian bartending has officially opened the doors to World Class Nigeria 2026, marking the start of a nationwide search for the country’s finest bartending talent.

The official media launch took place at The Wings VI, Lagos, bringing together leading Nigerian media houses, industry professionals, and members of the country’s thriving bar community to witness the beginning of what promises to be the most exciting edition yet. From online entries to community days, regional heats, and a grand national final, the competition will travel across Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt before crowning its champion at the Cocktail Festival and National Finals on June 28, 2026. This Champion will be representing the country at the global finals in Scotland, United kingdom..

A key highlight of the launch was an engaging panel session hosted by Anie Ekwere, Head of Customer Marketing, Diageo West and Central Africa. The session brought together some of the most influential voices shaping the hospitality and beverage landscape, including Shobhit Jindal, General Manager, Celebr8lyfe; Ujunwa Chukwumah, Commercial Director, Diageo West and Central Africa; Bodam Taiwo, Customer Marketing Director, Diageo West and Central Africa; Kostantine Madi (Costa), Hospitality Consultant; and Lara Rawa, Beverage Consultant.

The panel explored the evolution of Nigeria’s cocktail culture, the growing influence of premium experiences, and the importance of platforms like World Class in shaping the future of hospitality across the region.

The online entries to the competition remain open until May 17, 2026, giving the opportunity for bartenders and mixologists nationwide to register. This is followed by Community Days where competitors get the chance to sharpen their skills, connect with each other, and prepare for the competition ahead. It will be held in Lagos on May 18, in Abuja on May 25, and in Port Harcourt on June 8. Regional Competitions which will take place the following day in each city will see an audacious bartender earn the right to stand on the national stage.

“Nigeria’s bar community has always had the fire. World class 2026 is the platform to let it burn bright. We are not just looking for someone who can mix a great drink. We are looking for the bartender who walks into the room and owns it. World class Nigeria 2026 is open to bartenders and mixologist across the country who are ready to challenge themselves and grow and if that is you, then the stage is yours” – Ulan Jampak, Brand ambassador, Diageo West and Central Africa

The competition is open to all bartenders and mixologists across Nigeria, and online entries are now live!

To enter the competition:

Record a video of yourself mixing any cocktail of your choice (Using any Diageo spirit brand; Singleton, Johnnie Walker, Don Julio )

brand; ) Post the video on your Instagram page

Tag: @worldclassng

Add the hashtag: #WorldclassNigeria2026 (Pay close attention to the hashtag)

For more information, follow worldclass Nigeria’s official Instagram handle: @worldclassng

Sponsored Content