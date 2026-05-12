Warm Sugar Doughnuts at Home? Kikifoodies Makes It Look Easy

Imagine your lunch break ending with a warm doughnut fresh from your own kitchen. Not the dry, oily kind that leaves you reaching for water halfway through, but the soft, fluffy sort with sugar lightly clinging to the surface and a pillowy centre that still feels warm when you pull it apart. That is exactly what Kikifoodies is serving up with her latest homemade doughnut recipe, and we can already smell the sugar and warm dough from here.

As Kikifoodies puts it, there are some snacks that are simply meant to be eaten fresh — bread rolls, meat pies, cinnamon rolls, and especially doughnuts. She describes these homemade doughnuts as soft, slightly chewy, lightly sweet, and not greasy at all. The recipe has also been tested and tweaked over time, with tips she picked up from teaching doughnut classes herself, which makes the entire process feel a lot less intimidating for beginners.

The recipe keeps things simple with ingredients like bread flour, warm milk, yeast, butter, eggs, sugar, and vanilla. Kikifoodies also shares practical tricks along the way, from keeping salt away from the yeast to rolling the dough thick for fuller, fluffier doughnuts. And if you do not own a doughnut cutter, there is no need to panic — a cup and bottle top will do the job just fine.

Once fried until lightly golden, the doughnuts are coated in sugar while still warm, though the fun does not stop there. Kikifoodies also suggests flavour ideas like cinnamon sugar, chocolate glaze, strawberry glaze, vanilla glaze, sprinkle doughnuts, and powdered sugar coatings. So really, the only difficult part here is deciding which version to make first.

Watch below