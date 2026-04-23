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This Soft Vanilla Cake Recipe Is About to Upgrade Your Baking Plans

Easy Quick Recipes shares a soft vanilla cake recipe made with simple ingredients and an easy method. Finished with a warm glaze, this homemade bake is ideal for afternoon tea, dessert or beginner bakers.
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3 hours ago

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If you have been in the mood for a homemade cake that feels simple, reliable and worth every slice, Easy Quick Recipes may have just given you your next bake.

In the latest tutorial, the creator shares a vanilla cake recipe that is soft, moist and wonderfully easy to make with everyday ingredients. It is the sort of cake that fits many moments — a quiet afternoon with tea, a last-minute dessert, or something sweet to keep on the kitchen counter for the next few days.

What makes this recipe especially appealing is how straightforward the method is. The butter and sugar are creamed first, followed by oil, eggs and yoghurt, before the dry ingredients are folded in. The result is a cake with a light texture and tender crumb that stays soft rather than drying out too quickly.

Once baked, the cake is finished with a simple glaze poured over while still warm. It settles into a smooth, glossy topping that adds a little extra sweetness without taking over the flavour of the cake itself.

There is something comforting about a vanilla cake done well, and this one feels like a recipe beginners can approach with ease while still giving everyone at the table something to look forward to.

If your baking list needs a dependable classic, this may be the one to save.

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