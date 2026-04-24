Asake’s M$NEY Drops Soon! Here Are 5 Songs to Keep on Repeat Till Then

We bet you have heard the news that Asake, also known as Mr Money, is planning to drop his fourth studio album, M$NEY, on 1st May 2026 — and we know you are so eager for the day to arrive that the wait is already feeling like the longest week of your life. We get it. We are right there with you.

The good news is that while the calendar moves at its own pace, Asake’s back catalogue has more than enough to keep us dancing until that day comes. The man has given us enough material to keep the countdown going with a proper groove, and that is exactly what we plan to do.

M$NEY follows the successes of Lungu Boy, Work of Art, and Mr Money With The Vibe — three albums that between them broke streaming records, sold out arenas, and firmly established Asake as one of the most consistent artists Africa has ever produced. The man has not released a bad project yet, and anticipation for this one is at an all-time high.

While we wait, and we are absolutely counting down the days, here are five Asake songs to keep on rotation until 1st May arrives.

Sungba (Remix) ft. Burna Boy (2022)

If there is one song that announced to the world that Asake was not playing games, it is this one. Originally appearing on his debut EP “Ololade Asake,” the remix featuring Burna Boy reached number seven on the US Afrobeats Songs chart. Produced by his long-time creative partner Magicsticks, the song combined hypnotic log drums drawn from amapiano, Asake’s fuji-drenched hip-hop flow, and chanted backing vocals that burrowed into your brain and refused to leave. Within a month of the original dropping, Burna Boy had hopped on a remix, and the rest is history. Play this one and watch a room come alive instantly.

Peace Be Unto You (2022)

From his record-breaking debut album “Mr Money With The Vibe,” “Peace Be Unto You,” known widely as PBUY, is the song that showed the full range of what Asake could do with a melody. The track layered Islamic-inspired chants over high-octane production, making it one of the most distinctive songs of his breakout era. It proved that Asake was not a one-trick performer, that he could take sounds from deeply personal and cultural places and turn them into something that connected with millions of people across the world. It sounds just as good today as it did the first time you heard it.

Lonely at the Top

From his second studio album “Work of Art,” “Lonely at the Top” became his most-streamed song, peaking at number four on the UK Afrobeats Singles Chart and spending 13 weeks on the chart. Where many of his songs are built for movement and celebration, this one sits with you differently. It is introspective and aching, a meditation on the cost of ambition and the isolation that can come with success, themes that clearly resonated with a great many people. Crowds at his concerts have sung along to it with their hands in the air, which tells you everything about how deeply it landed.

Basquiat (2023)

Also from “Work of Art,” “Basquiat” is one of those Asake songs that rewards close listening. Named after the legendary American artist Jean–Michel Basquiat, the track is a confident, swaggering declaration of artistic self-belief — Asake drawing a line between himself and one of the most celebrated creative minds of the 20th century, and doing so without a hint of apology. It peaked at number five on the UK Afrobeats Singles Chart and spent 13 weeks on the chart. It is a record that sounds expensive, and it should — it was made by an artist who knows exactly what he is worth.

Remember (2024)

From “Lungu Boy,” his third studio album, Remember became the most-streamed song in Nigeria on Spotify — a fact that still feels almost impossible to process when you consider the competition. It is a love song, warm and open, built around a melody so straightforward and so well-executed that it feels inevitable. It made converts out of people who had not paid close attention to his earlier work, and it proved that after three albums and countless hit singles, Asake still had entirely new territory to explore.

1st May cannot come fast enough. Make sure M$NEY is the first thing you press play on when it drops.