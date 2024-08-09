Asake’s New Album “Lungu Boy” is A Sonic Journey Through Lagos & Beyond

Asake has finally released his highly anticipated album, “Lungu Boy,” marking his third studio release. Following the success of his previous albums—“Work Of Art” (2023) and “Mr Money With The Vibe” (2022) —”Lungu Boy” showcases Asake’s evolving artistry and deep connection to his roots. The album’s release was preceded by the singles “Wave,” featuring British rapper Central Cee, and “Active,” featuring American rapper Travis Scott.

In “Lungu Boy,” Asake masterfully blends time, space, genre, and rhythm, creating a soundscape where the indigenous beats of Lagos intertwine with global influences. This album serves as a reflection of his identity, offering a sonic exploration of his early beginnings and how they’ve shaped his journey as an artist. “Lungu Boy explains my early beginnings in music and how it shaped me into the person I am becoming,” Asake shared with Apple Music. “The English word is ‘ghetto.’ As you can tell from the choice of collaborations, “Lungu Boy” is my heritage and culture spreading to the rest of the world.”

With collaborations featuring Ludmilla, Central Cee, Stormzy, Travis Scott and Wizkid, “Lungu Boy” represents a new iteration of Afrobeats, embracing a fusion of domestic and international influences. “It’s a new field,” Asake says. “I refuse to limit myself and strive to share my African heritage with the world through a blend that goes beyond just a sound.”

The album’s sonic textures result from a fusion of traditional styles with Afropop, samba, amapiano, funk, and hip-hop, allowing Asake to push creative boundaries while exploring diverse moods and themes. “Consistency and exposure lead to growth,” he notes. “I’m glad to see it reflected in my writing as well.”

Listen to the album below: