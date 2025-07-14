Melt-in-Your-Mouth Delight: Kikifoodies’ No-Fuss Cheesecake Is a Dream Come True

Cheesecake is one of those desserts that you plan to take one slice of, but somehow end up at the fridge with a fork, stealing bite after bite. That’s exactly how food creator Kikifoodies describes her relationship with it. “One moment, I’m feeling proud of my willpower; the next, I’m standing at the fridge with a fork in hand, stealing bites straight from the pan,” she says.

It’s safe to say cheesecake has her heart, and with this recipe, it might just win yours too. “Call me Captain Cheesecake,” Kiki jokes, “because this recipe is going to be your shortcut to the creamiest, dreamiest cheesecake with zero fuss.” And she means it. No water bath. No cracks. No stress. Just a golden, buttery crust topped with a rich, velvety filling that’s smooth, simple, and always a crowd favourite.

To start, Kiki combines digestive biscuits, melted butter, sugar, and a pinch of salt in a food processor until it resembles damp sand. If you don’t have a food processor, a ziplock bag and rolling pin will do the job. She then presses the crust into a 9-inch springform pan, firmly and evenly, but never more than halfway up the sides. That way, it sets perfectly and slices beautifully.

Next comes the luscious filling. Using full-fat cream cheese, sugar, sour cream, vanilla, and room-temperature eggs, she whips it all together until smooth and silky. A splash of heavy cream finishes it off. To keep the texture just right, Kiki mixes gently and taps the bowl firmly on the counter to get rid of any air bubbles.

The mixture is poured over the crust and smoothed out with a spatula. She bakes it at 320°F (160°C) for 60 to 65 minutes—placing it on the middle rack of the oven, close to the door for more even heat. The cheesecake is done when the edges are set and the center still jiggles slightly. Once baked, she turns the oven off, cracks the door open, and lets the cheesecake rest. After cooling for a bit in a warm spot, it’s covered and chilled for at least six hours or overnight.

When it’s finally time to serve, Kiki suggests using a hot, clean knife for each slice, ensuring picture-perfect cuts. Top with fresh berries, whipped cream, caramel, or a homemade fruit compote, whatever your heart desires.

Would you try this recipe? Let us and Kikifoodies know how it turns out