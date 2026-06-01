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See How Goldberg’s Golden Guard Added a Fresh Twist to Ojude Oba 2026

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See How Goldberg’s Golden Guard Added a Fresh Twist to Ojude Oba 2026

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At Ojude Oba, spectacle is expected. Every year, the festival transforms Ijebu Ode into a vibrant display of culture, fashion, heritage, and pageantry. The horse-riding regiments arrive in their finest attire, families showcase generations of tradition, and thousands gather to witness one of Nigeria’s most celebrated cultural events.

This year was no different. Yet amid the grandeur of the processions and the colour that filled the streets, one appearance stood out.

Goldberg arrived with the Golden Guard.

Led by cultural influencers Imisi, Kaybobo, and Iremide, the Golden Guard was a striking procession of masked figures dressed in specially designed fashion pieces that blended culture, mystery, and contemporary style. The group created an instant visual spectacle that drew attention from every corner of the venue.

While Goldberg participated in the traditional horse-riding procession that has become synonymous with Ojude Oba, the Golden Guard introduced something different: a fresh interpretation of cultural expression rooted in tradition and unmistakably modern.

Across the festival grounds, Ojude Oba once again delivered the spectacle that has made it one of Nigeria’s most anticipated cultural celebrations. The famous Regberegbe age-grade groups arrived in coordinated fabrics and elaborate designs, transforming the venue into a living showcase of Yoruba fashion, craftsmanship, and identity.

The horse-riding processions remained one of the defining attractions of the day. Families with deep historical ties to the festival rode through the arena in grand style, accompanied by drummers, praise singers, and cheering spectators. Each procession infused its own flair, reinforcing the rich traditions passed down through generations.

The festival also attracted an impressive gathering of cultural figures, celebrities, community leaders, and guests from across the country, adding to the energy that filled Ijebu Ode throughout the celebration. The experience was a distinctive combination of heritage and pageantry that has come to define Ojude Oba. Goldberg’s presence reflected the same spirit that continues to make the festival special: pride in culture, celebration of identity, and a commitment to keeping tradition alive while embracing new forms of expression.

From the elegance of the horse-riding displays to the creativity of the Golden Guard procession, Goldberg’s participation added another memorable chapter to an event that continues to stand as one of Nigeria’s most enduring cultural showcases.

 

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