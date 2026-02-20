Imisi Wore All Black From the Corset Top to the Thigh-High Boots & It All Worked Perfectly

We know black is beautiful, we know it is edgy and we know that when you rock it well, it just makes you look good and like a superstar. If you doubt it, just take a look at how Imisi, 2025 Big Brother Naija winner, rocked black and made every single part of it count.

The look is built around a strapless corset-style top with studded detailing along the neckline, paired with a very short textured mini skirt in a dark, fluffy fabric. The contrast between the two pieces is what makes the combination interesting. One is sleek and structured, the other is soft and textured, and together they create a look that has more going on than it first appears. A patent leather belt at the waist sits right at the centre of it all, adding a glossy finish that keeps the silhouette sharp.

Then there are the boots, and they deserve their own conversation. Thigh-high black leather platform boots with multiple buckle straps running down the front and a chunky, heavily ridged platform sole. They are bold, they are deliberate, and they are absolutely the centrepiece of this entire look.

She keeps the accessories considered rather than excessive. A pearl choker necklace, stacked bracelets and bangles on both wrists, and small earrings that add just enough without competing for attention. Her hair is cut into a short, sharp pixie style topped with a black leather flat cap that leans right into the rock-influenced direction she is clearly going for. The makeup is minimal, and that restraint is exactly the right call here because the outfit is already saying everything that needs to be said.

Head-to-toe black, fully committed, and very well done.