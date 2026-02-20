Fimi Drops “Superstarr” and Puts Her Dreams on Full Display

Would you love to be a superstar? Fimi certainly would and she wants it so fiercely that she has poured that desire into a brand-new single titled “Superstarr.”

On the track, the rapper and songwriter, Sharon–Rose Similoluwa Banjo–Ogunleye, opens up about her ambition with striking honesty. Beneath the confident delivery lies a young woman driven by responsibility, love and an unshakeable determination to rise.

Announcing the release on Instagram, she shared a striking line from the song: “I’ll pour my desperation on the bloody beat, got a family of five that I gotta feed. Channeling all of my pain to the melody, kinle ra Chanel for my mum — it’s why I’m hustling.”

Fimi describes “Superstarr” as vulnerable, real and raw. And more than anything, she hopes listeners hear themselves in it.

Listen below