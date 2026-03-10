Ayra Starr’s New Single “Where Do We Go” Is About That Situationship You Cannot Quite Name

If you have heard “Where Do We Go” and found yourself replaying it trying to figure out exactly what Ayra Starr is saying and feeling, you are not alone. Released on 6th March 2026 under Mavin Global Holdings and Republic Records, the track is her first solo single of 2026 and it arrived with a lot to say.

The song describes a complicated romance filled with secret meetings, emotional attraction and mixed signals from a partner who never clearly defines the relationship. The opening verse paints a very specific picture — late night visits, a parked Mercedes, meetings kept away from friends — and builds into a chorus that asks the question most people in that situation eventually reach: where do we go from here? The pre-chorus puts it plainly: “All the time that you spent in my mind / Yeah, you love when I’m drunk off the wine / Then I call you out of line, yeah / You lead me on, then I follow you blind.” It is the kind of lyric that will feel uncomfortably familiar to anyone who has been on the receiving end of that particular type of confusion.

Produced by ILYA, the track mixes Afropop with electronic beats, giving it a sound that sits somewhere between a club record and a late night reflection. The chorus is repetitive in the best way — “Where do we go, go, go, go?” — and it lodges itself in your head almost immediately. Ayra Starr has spoken about the song’s origins, sharing that it began as a personal favourite that she and her friends would play while getting ready for nights out. She described it as “my track for a while, a long time” and said it was “our get ready song” before it became a fully finished record.

“Where Do We Go” follows her previous single “Who’s Dat Girl” featuring Rema, and arrives as she continues building towards her third studio album. It is two minutes long, it does not waste a single second, and if the question it is asking sounds familiar to you, that is entirely the point.

Listen below