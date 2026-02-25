New Era Loading? Ayra Starr Teases New Music & We Are Obsessed With This Purple Look!

“Yep, play.”

Those two words, heard at the very top of Ayra Starr’s latest video, might just be the most telling thing she’s said all week. If the clip she just shared is anything to go by, the Mavin Records superstar is clearly warming up for something big.

The video opens in a sparse white room—bare ceilings, exposed pipes, and industrial conduits running along the walls. It feels raw, almost unfinished. Then the camera tilts down, and there she is: long, dark curly hair, deep purple eye makeup that demands your full attention, a black sequined dress, and a jewelled harness with a large silver cross resting at her chest. With electric purple tights and matching heeled sandals, the head-to-toe colour palette feels entirely intentional.

What follows is as confident a self-introduction as one can give without saying a word. She dances and poses through the frame like she already knows the track she’s soundtracking is going to land. It is a mood reel, a visual statement, and—if you read between the lines—almost certainly a teaser for a new musical chapter.

There are already strong whispers that this track, rumoured to be titled “Where Do We Go“, is the lead single from her recently completed third studio album. Fans have been waiting for a solo follow-up to her massive 2025 run, which included the Wizkid-assisted hit “Gimme Dat“—the song that recently earned her a 2026 Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance.

We don’t have a confirmed release date just yet. However, between the snatched purple makeup and that two-word command at the top of the clip, it really does feel like Ayra Starr is getting ready to make some noise again.