Connect with us

News Scoop

Who is Tunji Disu? 5 Things to Know About Nigeria’s New Acting Inspector General of Police

News Scoop

President Bola Tinubu Appoints Tunji Disu Acting Inspector-General of Police

News

“My Story is Proof You Can Make It”: Victor Osimhen Tells All in "A Prayer From the Gutter"

Health News

Lassa Fever Peak Season: NCDC’s Guide to Protecting Yourself and Your Family

Events News

Who Shapes the Nigerian Life: Zikoko Citizen Townhall Returns For Its Second Edition

News Scoop

President Bola Tinubu Orders Army Deployment to Kwara State to Strengthen Security in Kaiama

Movies & TV News Scoop

Who Is Martins Isoken Imhangbe? The British-Nigerian Actor in Bridgerton

News Scoop

Access Bank Names Legal Expert Ifeyinwa Osime as Board Chairman

Music News Scoop

Fela Kuti Makes History as First African Artist to Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

News Scoop

Why Nigerians are Saying 'No Thanks' to PayPal's Return via Paga

News

Who is Tunji Disu? 5 Things to Know About Nigeria’s New Acting Inspector General of Police

Nigeria names Tunji Disu as Acting IGP effective February 2026, succeeding Kayode Egbetokun. A veteran of the African Union Mission in Sudan, Disu has previously led the Intelligence Response Team and served as CP for Rivers and the FCT and is famous for his “Good Guys” reform at the Lagos RRS.
Avatar photo

Published

49 minutes ago

 on

Photo Credit: Tunji Disu/X

Following the resignation of Kayode Egbetokun, President Bola Tinubu has officially appointed Assistant Inspector-General Tunji Disu as the new Acting Inspector-General of Police, effective from 24 February 2026.

While the news of his appointment has been making the rounds, there is so much more to the man leading the force than just his new title. From his legendary “Good Guys” branding in Lagos to his world-class sporting prowess, here are five things you absolutely need to know about our new Acting Inspector-General of Police.

He’s a former English student

Long before he was leading police formations, Disu was actually studying English Education at Lagos State University. It’s perhaps why he’s known for being one of the more articulate and media-savvy officers in the force. He eventually followed that up with postgraduate degrees in Public Administration and Criminology, making him as much of an academic as he is a tactical officer.

He actually rebranded the RRS “Good Guys”

If you live in Lagos, you’ll remember when the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) started looking and acting a bit differently. As their Commander, Disu pushed the “Good Guys” initiative, which focused on officers actually helping citizens, think jump-starting stalled cars or providing first aid, rather than just being a presence on the road.

He’s a legitimate Judo champion

This isn’t just a hobby; he is a Third Dan Black Belt. In 2022, while serving as a senior officer, he flew to the United States and won a Silver Medal at the US Open Judo Championship in the veteran category. He’s also been a long-term Chairman of the Nigeria Police Judo Association, so he’s quite serious about the sport’s discipline.

He took over the IRT during a crisis

In 2021, Disu was the person tapped to lead the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) following the high-profile suspension of its former head. It was a high-pressure cleanup role that required him to restore professional standards to one of the most sensitive units in the country, and his tenure there was largely seen as an effort to bring back intelligence-led operations.

He’s a veteran of international missions

Disu’s experience isn’t limited to Nigerian soil. Back in 2005, he was part of the very first Nigerian Police contingent to the African Union Mission in Sudan (AMIS). Serving in Darfur as an Acting Chief of Staff gave him an early look at how international security and peacekeeping work, which likely shaped his approach to leadership back home.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php