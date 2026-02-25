Who is Tunji Disu? 5 Things to Know About Nigeria’s New Acting Inspector General of Police

Following the resignation of Kayode Egbetokun, President Bola Tinubu has officially appointed Assistant Inspector-General Tunji Disu as the new Acting Inspector-General of Police, effective from 24 February 2026.

While the news of his appointment has been making the rounds, there is so much more to the man leading the force than just his new title. From his legendary “Good Guys” branding in Lagos to his world-class sporting prowess, here are five things you absolutely need to know about our new Acting Inspector-General of Police.

He’s a former English student

Long before he was leading police formations, Disu was actually studying English Education at Lagos State University. It’s perhaps why he’s known for being one of the more articulate and media-savvy officers in the force. He eventually followed that up with postgraduate degrees in Public Administration and Criminology, making him as much of an academic as he is a tactical officer.

He actually rebranded the RRS “Good Guys”

If you live in Lagos, you’ll remember when the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) started looking and acting a bit differently. As their Commander, Disu pushed the “Good Guys” initiative, which focused on officers actually helping citizens, think jump-starting stalled cars or providing first aid, rather than just being a presence on the road.

He’s a legitimate Judo champion

This isn’t just a hobby; he is a Third Dan Black Belt. In 2022, while serving as a senior officer, he flew to the United States and won a Silver Medal at the US Open Judo Championship in the veteran category. He’s also been a long-term Chairman of the Nigeria Police Judo Association, so he’s quite serious about the sport’s discipline.

Trained with the Kwara State Judo Team yesterday.

Amazing energy, discipline, and friendship. This is what judo is about. pic.twitter.com/aDZNHJx18u — TUNJI DISU (@TunjiDisu1) January 24, 2026

He took over the IRT during a crisis

In 2021, Disu was the person tapped to lead the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) following the high-profile suspension of its former head. It was a high-pressure cleanup role that required him to restore professional standards to one of the most sensitive units in the country, and his tenure there was largely seen as an effort to bring back intelligence-led operations.

He’s a veteran of international missions

Disu’s experience isn’t limited to Nigerian soil. Back in 2005, he was part of the very first Nigerian Police contingent to the African Union Mission in Sudan (AMIS). Serving in Darfur as an Acting Chief of Staff gave him an early look at how international security and peacekeeping work, which likely shaped his approach to leadership back home.