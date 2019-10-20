Kidnappers Demand N50m Ransom for Police Chief

Gunmen who abducted an Assistant Commissioner of Police Isa Rambo, the Area Commander, Suleja Area Command of the Nigeria Police Force, have made contact with the police command in Suleja and demanded N50 million ransom, Punch reports.

A senior police officer told Punch’s correspondent that Isa Rambo was kidnapped on his way to Jos on Saturday evening.

The senior officer said: “He was kidnapped around Kaduna and was on his way to Jos along with his driver when they were attacked and whisked away. The kidnappers have made contact with us and are demanding a ransom of N50m.”

This is reportedly the second senior police officer to be abducted in the last three months.