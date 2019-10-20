Connect with us

News

Kidnappers Demand N50m Ransom for Police Chief

News

Residents warned to take Caution as Lion Escapes from Kano Zoo

Inspired News Scoop

"I believed I could achieve it and I did" - Nigeria's First Female Fighter Jet Pilot Kafayat Sanni

News Scoop

Meghan Markle gets Candid about Negative Press, Pregnancy & Motherhood: "Not many people have asked if I'm okay" | WATCH

News

Maleek Berry drops New Single “Someone Falling” | Listen on BN

News Scoop

Actress Keira Hewatch shows us all How to be Human as she rescues lady (Ene) Abandoned at Ajah

News

Fuel tanker explodes in Onitsha Market, Lives and Properties Lost

News

Ben Enwonwu's "Christine" sells for $1.4 million thanks to Google Search

News

Prince Harry Gets Emotional Over Meghan's Pregnancy & Fatherhood During Speech at 2019 WellChild Awards

Career Inspired News

Nigerian Air Force wings First Female Fighter, Combat Helicopter Pilots, Decorates First Female Air Warrant Officer

News

Kidnappers Demand N50m Ransom for Police Chief

BellaNaija.com

Published

23 hours ago

 on

Gunmen who abducted an Assistant Commissioner of Police Isa Rambo, the Area Commander, Suleja Area Command of the Nigeria Police Force, have made contact with the police command in Suleja and demanded N50 million ransom, Punch reports.

A senior police officer told Punch’s correspondent that Isa Rambo was kidnapped on his way to Jos on Saturday evening.

The senior officer said: “He was kidnapped around Kaduna and was on his way to Jos along with his driver when they were attacked and whisked away. The kidnappers have made contact with us and are demanding a ransom of N50m.”

This is reportedly the second senior police officer to be abducted in the last three months.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. by_stander

    October 20, 2019 at 10:43 am

    LMAO…is this a joke?

    If they can kidnap police officer, what hope do we normal people have? I hope these rent-seekers that don’t want to work to earn their living, can see what is happening in our country now.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Money Matters with Nimi: Don’t Wait Until It’s Too Late to Prepare for Health Emergencies

7 Things People Who Wear Braces Don’t Appreciate Your Comments On

Ngozi Florence Ojeogwu: Here’s Why You Should Totally Get a Massage

Rita Chidinma: Much Ado about Big Brother Naija

Michael Afenfia: Charting a New Career Path, Breast Cancer Awareness & the Life of Rain

Advertisement
css.php