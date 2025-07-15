Connect with us

Kiekie’s Tuxedo-and-Ball-Gown Look is the Modern Take on Black-Tie Glam We Love

A tuxedo jacket on top, a full Victorian-style skirt below – Kiekie turned the Trendupp Awards stage into a fashion conversation worth having.
Photo Credit: Kiekie/Instagram

Trust Kiekie to make hosting look this stylish. The Trendupp Awards had its fair share of stars, but Kiekie held her own, not just with her wit on stage but with a look that was pure fashion storytelling.

She stepped out in a black ball gown with a full, sweeping skirt that gave a nod to timeless sophistication, yet she kept things fresh by pairing it with a tuxedo-style blazer. The sharp lapels, structured shoulders, and a neatly styled white shirt with a bow tie added that perfect menswear twist—equal parts refined and bold.

And then there was the hat—wide-brimmed, perfectly placed, and adding just the right amount of mystery. With one hand lightly touching it and a confident stance, Kiekie served a masterclass in how to own a moment on and off stage.

The dress code may have been “Black Excellence,” but Kiekie’s take was a modern, fashion-forward flair that had everyone watching.

