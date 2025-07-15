Nicole Chikwe Celebrates Her Dad Jerry Chukwueke as He Graduates from Lagos Business School

Beauty and lifestyle entrepreneur Nicole Chikwe is beaming with pride, and for the loveliest reason, her dad, Jerry Chukwueke, just graduated from the Lagos Business School’s Executive MBA programme.

Sharing a heartwarming video on Instagram, Nicole gave us a glimpse into what was clearly a very special day. Describing herself (as always) as a “daddy’s girl through and through,” Nicole couldn’t hold back her excitement as she introduced him as the man who was “deeply in love” with her long before she met her husband.

And of course, she made sure we all noticed his style, pointing out his sharp grey suit and bold red tie, which she fondly called his “drip.”

Jerry Chukwueke’s academic journey wasn’t just about Lagos Business School; his Executive MBA programme also took him to Yale University and Strathmore University in Kenya. At the ceremony, he walked across the stage to receive his certificate and delivered an amazing speech on balancing business success with social impact—something he’s focusing on as he transitions into the next chapter of his life.

Nicole’s caption summed it up perfectly: “My dad is a super accomplished man, but always looking to learn… I honestly can’t wait to see what else life has in store for him.”

The video ended with Nicole gushing over her dad, describing him as a “wonderful, wonderful man.” And honestly, who wouldn’t be proud of such an inspiring achievement?