Nicole Chikwe Celebrates Her Dad Jerry Chukwueke as He Graduates from Lagos Business School

Purp Crowned Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 10!

Groundbreaking Documentary Shines Light on Women in Nigerian Politics

Debo "Mr Macaroni" Adedayo Completes Advanced Acting Course at Royal Academy of Dramatic Art

Tony Elumelu's Triplets Just Graduated and the Family Photos Are Seriously So Cute

Watch Keith David's Emotional Reaction to His Hollywood Walk of Fame Honour Announcement

Angélique Kidjo Makes History as the First African Artist to Join the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Tems Launches the Leading Vibe Initiative to Uplift African Women in Music

Joel Kachi Benson's "Madu" Wins Emmy for Outstanding Arts & Culture Documentary

Idris Elba to Lead Sherbro Island Eco-City Project Backed by Sierra Leone's Government

Nicole Chikwe Celebrates Her Dad Jerry Chukwueke as He Graduates from Lagos Business School

Nicole Chikwe was the ultimate daddy’s girl as she cheered her father Jerry Chukwueke on at his Lagos Business School graduation.
Beauty and lifestyle entrepreneur Nicole Chikwe is beaming with pride, and for the loveliest reason, her dad, Jerry Chukwueke, just graduated from the Lagos Business School’s Executive MBA programme.

Sharing a heartwarming video on Instagram, Nicole gave us a glimpse into what was clearly a very special day. Describing herself (as always) as a “daddy’s girl through and through,” Nicole couldn’t hold back her excitement as she introduced him as the man who was “deeply in love” with her long before she met her husband.

And of course, she made sure we all noticed his style, pointing out his sharp grey suit and bold red tie, which she fondly called his “drip.”

Jerry Chukwueke’s academic journey wasn’t just about Lagos Business School; his Executive MBA programme also took him to Yale University and Strathmore University in Kenya. At the ceremony, he walked across the stage to receive his certificate and delivered an amazing speech on balancing business success with social impact—something he’s focusing on as he transitions into the next chapter of his life.

Nicole’s caption summed it up perfectly: My dad is a super accomplished man, but always looking to learn… I honestly can’t wait to see what else life has in store for him.”

The video ended with Nicole gushing over her dad, describing him as a “wonderful, wonderful man.” And honestly, who wouldn’t be proud of such an inspiring achievement?

 

