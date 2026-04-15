Premium Pie Meets Alpha Pie! Nicole Chikwe & Her Mum Stun at 70th Birthday

We know Nicole Chikwe to be the premium pie, as she calls herself, and also the finest girl in Nigeria, as she likes to remind us too. But have you seen her mother? Oh goodness. We think Nicole may need to gently move aside for this one, because her mum is the real premium pie. In fact, let us go a step further and call her the Alpha Pie.

Nicole recently joined her family to celebrate her mother’s 70th birthday, and from the photos, this was more than a birthday gathering. It was a beautiful family moment wrapped in style, joy and the sort of presence that reminds you some women only get better with time. Nicole, who is the sixth of eight children, shared glimpses from the celebration, and it is safe to say the internet was introduced to the woman behind all that confidence.

For her portraits, the celebrant stepped out in two gorgeous looks, both styled by Nicole’s sister, the creative mind behind Sorena Bridal.

The first look was grand from the very first glance. She wore a fitted floor-length champagne gold gown covered in wave-patterned sequins and beadwork, with touches of ruby red placed across the dress. Then came the red satin cape, flowing behind her with oversized floral appliqués running down the train. It was regal without trying too hard. Add in ruby and diamond jewellery, plus a full curly updo, and the result was a portrait worthy of framing in every room of the house.

Her second look moved in a softer direction but kept all the appeal. She wore a voluminous floral mermaid gown featuring a botanical pink and green print, with the fitted silhouette opening into a fuller finish below. The design was elevated by dramatic ruffled organza detailing at the shoulders and along the train, adding movement and shape to the look. Against a blush backdrop, she looked down with a gentle smile, and the entire image felt fresh, graceful and full of ease.

Then there was Nicole herself, who came dressed for the celebration in a deep burgundy satin gown that understood shape and fabric very well. The strapless sweetheart neckline gave way to a sculptural knot at the hip, before opening into a thigh slit and sweeping train. It was rich, sleek and beautifully considered.

She paired the gown with crystal sandals and a mix of diamond and gold jewellery, including a pendant necklace, a slim bracelet and a gold bangle. With her hair pulled into a neat low bun and deep red nails to match the mood of the look, Nicole looked every bit the daughter of a woman who clearly passed down the good genes and good taste.

But let us return to the woman of the hour. Seeing these photos, it is hard to believe she is stepping into her eighth decade. She looked poised, joyful and completely at home in every frame.

What a lovely way to celebrate a mother of eight, surrounded by family and looking this good at 70. Nicole may still be premium pie, but for this moment, Alpha Pie has collected the crown.

See more photos below

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