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Premium Pie Meets Alpha Pie! Nicole Chikwe & Her Mum Stun at 70th Birthday

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Premium Pie Meets Alpha Pie! Nicole Chikwe & Her Mum Stun at 70th Birthday

Nicole Chikwe and her family celebrated her mother’s 70th birthday with a series of striking looks. The celebrant wore custom Sorena Bridal designs, including a champagne gold beaded gown and a botanical floral mermaid dress, while Nicole opted for a deep burgundy satin silhouette.
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A side-by-side collage showing Nicole Chikwe in a burgundy satin gown with a thigh slit and her mother in a white floral mermaid gown with cascading organza ruffles.

A side-by-side collage showing Nicole Chikwe in a burgundy satin gown with a thigh slit and her mother in a white floral mermaid gown with cascading organza ruffles.

We know Nicole Chikwe to be the premium pie, as she calls herself, and also the finest girl in Nigeria, as she likes to remind us too. But have you seen her mother? Oh goodness. We think Nicole may need to gently move aside for this one, because her mum is the real premium pie. In fact, let us go a step further and call her the Alpha Pie.

Nicole recently joined her family to celebrate her mother’s 70th birthday, and from the photos, this was more than a birthday gathering. It was a beautiful family moment wrapped in style, joy and the sort of presence that reminds you some women only get better with time. Nicole, who is the sixth of eight children, shared glimpses from the celebration, and it is safe to say the internet was introduced to the woman behind all that confidence.

For her portraits, the celebrant stepped out in two gorgeous looks, both styled by Nicole’s sister, the creative mind behind Sorena Bridal.

The first look was grand from the very first glance. She wore a fitted floor-length champagne gold gown covered in wave-patterned sequins and beadwork, with touches of ruby red placed across the dress. Then came the red satin cape, flowing behind her with oversized floral appliqués running down the train. It was regal without trying too hard. Add in ruby and diamond jewellery, plus a full curly updo, and the result was a portrait worthy of framing in every room of the house.

A 70-year-old celebrant in a champagne gold beaded gown with a dramatic red satin cape featuring 3D floral appliqués.

Styled by Sorena Bridal, the celebrant marks her 70th birthday in a custom champagne gold gown with wave-patterned sequins and a regal crimson cape adorned with three-dimensional blooms. Photo Credit: Sorena Bridal/Instagram

Her second look moved in a softer direction but kept all the appeal. She wore a voluminous floral mermaid gown featuring a botanical pink and green print, with the fitted silhouette opening into a fuller finish below. The design was elevated by dramatic ruffled organza detailing at the shoulders and along the train, adding movement and shape to the look. Against a blush backdrop, she looked down with a gentle smile, and the entire image felt fresh, graceful and full of ease.

A portrait of a woman at 70 wearing a white mermaid gown with a pink botanical print and cascading organza ruffles, styled by Sorena Bridal.

For her milestone 70th birthday photoshoot, the celebrant wears a voluminous floral mermaid gown featuring a botanical pink and green print with dramatic ruffled organza detailing. The look was curated and styled by her daughter, the creative lead at Sorena Bridal. Photo Credit: Sorena Bridal/Instagram

Then there was Nicole herself, who came dressed for the celebration in a deep burgundy satin gown that understood shape and fabric very well. The strapless sweetheart neckline gave way to a sculptural knot at the hip, before opening into a thigh slit and sweeping train. It was rich, sleek and beautifully considered.

She paired the gown with crystal sandals and a mix of diamond and gold jewellery, including a pendant necklace, a slim bracelet and a gold bangle. With her hair pulled into a neat low bun and deep red nails to match the mood of the look, Nicole looked every bit the daughter of a woman who clearly passed down the good genes and good taste.

Nicole Chikwe posing in a strapless burgundy satin gown with a thigh slit and sweeping train against a dark green velvet backdrop.

Lifestyle influencer Nicole Chikwe attends her mother’s 70th birthday celebration wearing a draped burgundy satin gown. The look features a sculptural hip knot and a fluid silhouette, accessorised with diamond jewellery. Photo Credit: Nicole Chikwe/Instagram

But let us return to the woman of the hour. Seeing these photos, it is hard to believe she is stepping into her eighth decade. She looked poised, joyful and completely at home in every frame.

What a lovely way to celebrate a mother of eight, surrounded by family and looking this good at 70. Nicole may still be premium pie, but for this moment, Alpha Pie has collected the crown.

See more photos below

 

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A post shared by Nicole Chikwe (@nicolechikwe)

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