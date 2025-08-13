Connect with us

Naeto C & Nicole Chikwe's NYC Summer Vacation Looks Like Home | See Photos

Nicole Chikwe and Naeto C’s family adventure in NYC gives us all the summer holiday inspiration we need.
5 hours ago

What are you doing this summer? If you’re in New York, you might run into Nicole Chikwe and her family, turning the city into their personal photo album.

First stop: Central Park. The trees, the skyline peeking through. it’s all very cinematic. Nicole’s in a black strapless dress, Naeto C in a neutral shirt and light trousers, and the kids adding their own pop — bright blue jersey, sunny yellow tee, white graphic top. Everyone in white trainers, because obviously.

Then there’s the couple shot on a park bench. Sunglasses on, just vibing, looking like they’ve stepped straight out of a rom-com interlude.

Fast forward to Times Square and the kids are wide-eyed in the middle of New York’s most famous intersection, billboards towering above them, tourists swirling around. It’s the kind of trip that makes you want to pack a bag, grab your people, and just go make memories.

 

A post shared by Nicole Chikwe (@nicolechikwe)

