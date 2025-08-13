Connect with us

Kelly Rowland & Son Noah’s Spirit Tunnel Dance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Is Just Too Cute

Victony & Terry G Take the Party to the Beach in "Tanko" Music Video

Watch Mario Turn The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Spirit Tunnel into a Mini-Party

Golden, Juicy & Unforgettable! Racquel’s Caribbean Oven Roasted Chicken is the Star of the Table

This Video of Tasha Cobbs Leonard Dancing in the Spirit Tunnel Will Make Your Whole Week

Watch William Benson Talk About Becoming Efemini in To Kill A Monkey with BellaNaija

Tiwa Savage & Skepta Capture the Beauty of a Private Love in "On The Low"

Omari Hardwick Made the Spirit Tunnel His Stage in Head-to-Toe Red

Tyla and Wizkid Turn Up the Chemistry in the Visual for "Dynamite"

Tina Knowles Danced Through the Spirit Tunnel Like the Icon She Is In a Fierce Red Look

Kelly Rowland brought all the warmth to The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Spirit Tunnel, dancing with her son Noah in a moment full of love.
Kelly Rowland showing up to the Spirit Tunnel with her son, Noah, on her hip, dancing through the tunnel is what we didn’t see coming today at all… and now we can’t stop smiling.

The Jennifer Hudson Show backstage turned into a mini concert the moment Kelly walked in. Dressed in a sharp pinstriped blazer and trousers, rocking her sleek bob, she swayed and danced along while her team sang at the top of their voices, celebrating her as “motivation” and their “happy place.”

Noah, in his black hoodie and big blue headphones, stayed cool in mum’s arms and clearly unbothered by all the singing and clapping going on around him. If anything, he looked like he knew exactly what was going on: this was his Spirit Tunnel debut.

Everyone in that hallway was beaming, clapping along, and joining in the celebration. It’s the kind of joy that feels easy, unfiltered, and unforgettable.

Kelly Rowland’s Spirit Tunnel moment is one for the books. But Kelly Rowland’s Spirit Tunnel moment with Noah is something we’ll be smiling about for a while.

