Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed Are Serving Love & Vintage Glam for Their 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, are celebrating three beautiful years of marriage, and they’ve done it in the most stylish way.

The couple shared a stunning anniversary photoshoot that feels like a love letter to timeless romance. Mercy stepped out in a fitted black blazer over a white collared shirt, paired with a black mermaid-style skirt that skimmed her figure and trailed gracefully behind her. A wide-brimmed black hat and black necktie added a vintage touch, making her look straight out of an old Hollywood film.

Blessed matched her elegance in a perfectly tailored black three-piece suit, white shirt, and black bow tie. Together, they looked every bit the picture of a couple in sync, both in style and in love.

In her caption, Mercy wrote:

“Three years of love, grace, countless memories, and God’s purpose guiding us ❤️ Happy anniversary to us, Sweet @theofficialblessed — God’s hand is in every chapter of our lives. Here’s to many more years of love, laughter, and kingdom impact!”

Mercy and Blessed tied the knot in August 2022 and welcomed their son, Charis, in October the following year.