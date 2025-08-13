Connect with us

Scoop Style

Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed Are Serving Love & Vintage Glam for Their 3rd Wedding Anniversary

BN TV Scoop

Kelly Rowland & Son Noah’s Spirit Tunnel Dance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Is Just Too Cute

Scoop Sweet Spot

Toke Makinwa Is Pregnant | Watch the Beautiful Video Announcing Her Next Big Role

Inspired Scoop

TikTok’s “London Bus Aunty” Bemi Orojuogun Stars in Burberry’s Back to the City Campaign

Inspired Scoop

Life Before #BBNaija: Meet Faith Adewale, the Doctor-Creator Who Makes Augmented Reality Look Cooler

Scoop Style

Destiny Etiko’s Birthday Looks Are Serving Full-On Angel and Goddess Vibes

Scoop

The Best Moments from Davido & Chioma’s Stunning Miami Wedding

Scoop TRAVEL

Namibia and Zambia Announce Passport-Free Travel Using National ID Cards

Scoop Style

Tonto Dikeh Shows Us How to Rock Peacock-Inspired Nigerian Glam | See Photos

Scoop Sports

NBA and FIBA Announce 2025 Basketball Without Borders Africa Camp in Kigali

Scoop

Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed Are Serving Love & Vintage Glam for Their 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Mercy Chinwo’s anniversary photos with Pastor Blessed are romantic, stylish, and full of love.
Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, are celebrating three beautiful years of marriage, and they’ve done it in the most stylish way.

The couple shared a stunning anniversary photoshoot that feels like a love letter to timeless romance. Mercy stepped out in a fitted black blazer over a white collared shirt, paired with a black mermaid-style skirt that skimmed her figure and trailed gracefully behind her. A wide-brimmed black hat and black necktie added a vintage touch, making her look straight out of an old Hollywood film.

Blessed matched her elegance in a perfectly tailored black three-piece suit, white shirt, and black bow tie. Together, they looked every bit the picture of a couple in sync, both in style and in love.

In her caption, Mercy wrote:

“Three years of love, grace, countless memories, and God’s purpose guiding us ❤️ Happy anniversary to us, Sweet @theofficialblessed — God’s hand is in every chapter of our lives. Here’s to many more years of love, laughter, and kingdom impact!”

Mercy and Blessed tied the knot in August 2022 and welcomed their son, Charis, in October the following year.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php