World Cup 2026 Begins With Three Red Cards as Mexico Defeat South Africa 2-0

Three red cards, two goals, and one opening match that nobody will forget in a hurry — the 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially begun, and it has come in hot. Mexico defeated South Africa 2-0 at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Thursday, 11 June, in a game that delivered more drama than most tournaments see in an entire group stage.

Julián Quiñones opened the scoring in the ninth minute, capitalising on a costly defensive mistake from South Africa’s Sphephelo Sithole to fire home the first goal of the 2026 World Cup. Quiñones, a Colombian-born winger who has faced significant criticism since choosing to represent Mexico internationally, could not have picked a better moment or a bigger stage to silence the noise.

Mexico held their 1-0 lead at half-time, and the second half brought further chaos. South Africa’s Sphephelo Sithole was shown a red card early in the second half, and with Bafana Bafana down to ten men, veteran striker Raúl Jiménez headed home Mexico’s second on his fifth World Cup appearance — scoring his first-ever World Cup goal in the process and sending the Estadio Azteca into wild celebrations. Themba Zwane then received South Africa’s second red card, leaving them with nine men, before Mexico’s César Montes was also dismissed in the closing stages for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

Before the football, the Estadio Azteca — the only stadium in history to host three World Cup opening matches — staged an opening ceremony rooted in Mexican culture through the visual language of papel picado and folkloric performance. Shakira and Burna Boy performed “Dai Dai,” the official 2026 World Cup anthem, in a moment that brought the 80,000-capacity stadium to its feet.

The full lineup also included Tyla, Andrea Bocelli, DJ David Guetta, and Megan Thee Stallion, with Alejandro Fernández singing the Mexican national anthem and Tyla performing the South African anthem. June 11 was declared a public holiday in Mexico City, with streets buzzing with anticipation from the earliest hours of the morning.

Mexico now prepare to face South Korea in Guadalajara on Thursday, 18 June. Meanwhile, South Africa face an uphill task as they navigate their next group stage fixture without their suspended key players.