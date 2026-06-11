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World Cup 2026 Begins With Three Red Cards as Mexico Defeat South Africa 2-0

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World Cup 2026 Begins With Three Red Cards as Mexico Defeat South Africa 2-0

Mexico defeated South Africa 2-0 at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City to open the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Goals from Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez secured the win for the hosts in a match that saw three red cards, following a cultural opening ceremony featuring Shakira and Burna Boy.
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Julián Quiñones running toward the Mexican substitutes bench to celebrate his goal.

Julián Quiñones shares a goal celebration with Mexican national team technical staff and substitute players at Estadio Azteca. Photo Credit: FIFA/Instagram

Three red cards, two goals, and one opening match that nobody will forget in a hurry — the 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially begun, and it has come in hot. Mexico defeated South Africa 2-0 at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Thursday, 11 June, in a game that delivered more drama than most tournaments see in an entire group stage.

Julián Quiñones opened the scoring in the ninth minute, capitalising on a costly defensive mistake from South Africa’s Sphephelo Sithole to fire home the first goal of the 2026 World Cup. Quiñones, a Colombian-born winger who has faced significant criticism since choosing to represent Mexico internationally, could not have picked a better moment or a bigger stage to silence the noise.

Julián Quiñones running and celebrating the opening goal for Mexico on the pitch at Estadio Azteca.

Winger Julián Quiñones celebrates scoring the first goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against South Africa. Photo Credit: Selección Nacional de México/Instagram

Mexico held their 1-0 lead at half-time, and the second half brought further chaos. South Africa’s Sphephelo Sithole was shown a red card early in the second half, and with Bafana Bafana down to ten men, veteran striker Raúl Jiménez headed home Mexico’s second on his fifth World Cup appearance — scoring his first-ever World Cup goal in the process and sending the Estadio Azteca into wild celebrations. Themba Zwane then received South Africa’s second red card, leaving them with nine men, before Mexico’s César Montes was also dismissed in the closing stages for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

Raúl Jiménez of Mexico celebrating his first World Cup goal on the pitch at Estadio Azteca.

Mexico striker Raúl Jiménez celebrates scoring the second goal against South Africa during the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match in Mexico City. Photo Credit: Selección Nacional de México/Instagram

Before the football, the Estadio Azteca — the only stadium in history to host three World Cup opening matches — staged an opening ceremony rooted in Mexican culture through the visual language of papel picado and folkloric performance. Shakira and Burna Boy performed “Dai Dai,” the official 2026 World Cup anthem, in a moment that brought the 80,000-capacity stadium to its feet.

The full lineup also included Tyla, Andrea Bocelli, DJ David Guetta, and Megan Thee Stallion, with Alejandro Fernández singing the Mexican national anthem and Tyla performing the South African anthem. June 11 was declared a public holiday in Mexico City, with streets buzzing with anticipation from the earliest hours of the morning.

Shakira wearing a yellow outfit and sunglasses singing into a microphone on stage.

Global artist Shakira performs the official anthem “Dai Dai” with Burna Boy during the World Cup opening ceremony at Estadio Azteca. Photo Credit: Gianni Infantino/Instagram

Mexico now prepare to face South Korea in Guadalajara on Thursday, 18 June. Meanwhile, South Africa face an uphill task as they navigate their next group stage fixture without their suspended key players.

Julián Quiñones standing on the grass with clenched fists celebrating his goal for Mexico.

Julián Quiñones reacts after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City. Photo Credit: Selección Nacional de México/Instagram

Performers dressed in metallic gold suits lifting large golden footballs under stadium smoke trails.

Dancers performing during the opening ceremony ahead of the match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City. Photo Credit: Gianni Infantino/Instagram

FIFA President Gianni Infantino smiling and applauding next to the official FIFA World Cup trophy at Estadio Azteca.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the opening ceremony and match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico City. Photo Credit: Gianni Infantino/Instagram

A massive gold FIFA World Cup trophy replica standing in the center of a packed stadium.

The giant World Cup trophy replica on display inside the packed Estadio Azteca during the opening ceremony festivities in Mexico City. Photo Credit: Gianni Infantino/Instagram

A performer in a traditional Mexican feathered headdress holding a drum during the opening ceremony.

Cultural and folkloric dance presentation during the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony at Estadio Azteca. Photo Credit: Gianni Infantino/Instagram

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