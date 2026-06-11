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Toyin Abraham Just Gave Us a Black Lace Owambe Look We’re Saving Immediately

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi steps out in a black lace two-piece owambe look featuring terracotta, burnt orange, and cream floral motifs. The outfit includes a fitted blouse with a peplum waist, beadwork detailing on the neckline and sleeves, and a floor-length skirt paired with a sculpted headtie and gold accessories.
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Full-length view of Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi standing with hands clasped in a black and orange floral lace skirt and blouse.

Full-length view of Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi standing with hands clasped in a black and orange floral lace skirt and blouse. Photo Credit: Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi /Instagram

If your calendar is already filling up with weddings and celebrations, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi may have just given you something to save for your next tailor visit.

She stepped out in a black lace two-piece that moves away from the usual owambe patterns. The fabric carries floral and petal motifs in terracotta, burnt orange, and soft cream, giving it a warmer, more layered feel than the typical lace designs we see on the weekend circuit.

The blouse brings in a fitted waist that flares into a peplum, following the same curved direction as the print. Across the neckline and sheer sleeves, black beadwork is densely worked in, adding depth without taking away from the fabric underneath. The skirt stays fitted through the hips before easing slightly at the hem, creating a long, structured line from top to bottom.

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi smiling in a black and terracotta beaded lace peplum blouse holding a matching shoulder cloth.

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi smiling in a black and terracotta beaded lace peplum blouse holding a matching shoulder cloth. Photo Credit: Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi /Instagram

Her headtie sits in a sculpted, layered style that echoes the copper tones in the lace, pulling everything together. With a gold collar necklace and crystal-buckled heels, the look stays rooted in classic occasion dressing, just with a more modern approach to silhouette and fabric choice.

So, are we seeing something like this at your next owambe, or is it already saved for inspiration?

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi posing with one hand on her hip, wearing a pleated copper architectural gele, a terracotta beaded lace outfit, and holding a matching ipele over her arm.

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi posing with one hand on her hip, wearing a pleated copper architectural gele, a terracotta beaded lace outfit, and holding a matching ipele over her arm. Photo Credit: Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi /Instagram

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi walking forward looking down, wearing a copper architectural headtie and crystal-buckled heels.

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi walking forward looking down, wearing a copper architectural headtie and crystal-buckled heels. Photo Credit: Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi /Instagram

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