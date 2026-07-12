How Do You Style Apple Green and Gold? Take Notes From Toyin Abraham

What do you think of green and gold as a colour combination? Not just any green, we are talking vibrant, unapologetic apple green paired with rich, warm gold. Because this look on Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi might just change your mind about it entirely, or confirm everything you already knew.

The look is anchored by a structured apple-green satin wrapped jacket blouse with a high collar, long sleeves, and wide cuffs that give the top half a sharp, polished finish. Heavy gold embroidery runs along the left shoulder and pulls inward to define a cinched waist, introducing the gold thread that carries through the rest of the look without overwhelming the apple green beneath it. It is considered placement that rewards a closer look.

From the peplum waistline, a dramatic fluid green panel cascades all the way to the floor, and beneath it sits a fitted floor-length column skirt in a heavily textured woven fabric with a geometric gold and bronze pattern. The two elements work together rather than competing, the flowing outer panel gives the look its movement while the structured skirt underneath grounds everything and keeps it from feeling too loose. It is where traditional textile sensibility and modern tailoring meet, and the result is a look that is both occasion-ready and completely considered.

Apple green and gold just got a very convincing advocate. Save this one

Photo Credit: Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi/Instagram