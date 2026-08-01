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“I Just Need a Bit of Rest and I’ll Be Back”: Ayra Starr Shares a Health Update After Major Surgery

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Music

“I Just Need a Bit of Rest and I’ll Be Back”: Ayra Starr Shares a Health Update After Major Surgery

Afrobeats star Ayra Starr has opened up to her fans about her recent quiet period online, revealing she is currently resting and recovering after undergoing major surgery.
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Ayra Starr sitting on a sofa in pyjamas with surgical bandages visible on her waist whilst signing Starrgirl album art inserts for fans.

Mavin Records artist Ayra Starr autographs Starrgirl album merch at home while recovering from a recent surgical operation. Photo Credit: Ayra Starr/Instagram

If you’ve been missing Ayra Starr on your timelines lately, it’s because the Starrgirl singer has been recovering from major surgery.

Ayra shared the update with her fans, the Mobstarrs, through her Instagram story, explaining that she underwent a major surgical procedure a few days ago. She had initially hoped the recovery would be quick, but revealed that the surgery turned out to be more complicated than doctors expected. While she did not disclose the medical condition or the exact nature of the procedure, she made it clear that she is currently focused on resting and getting better.

Ayra Starr smiling and giving a peace sign from a hospital bed wearing a medical gown following major surgery.

Afrobeats star Ayra Starr shares a positive health update from her hospital bed after undergoing a complicated surgical procedure. Photo Credit: Ayra Starr/Instagram

In her message, she wrote:

Hey Mobstarrs,

I’m sorry you’re not seeing as much of me as I would like. I had major surgery a few days ago. I was hoping it would be a quick recovery but it was more complicated than they expected. I just need a bit of rest and I’ll be back!!!

The update quickly got fans sending messages of support across social media, with many wishing her a smooth recovery and hoping to see her back soon.

Even while taking time off to heal, Ayra’s mind is clearly still on the music. She reminded fans that “Starrgirl” is coming very soon and asked them to keep the momentum going ahead of the release.

Starrgirl is coming so soooon, I need everyone out there spreading the word, tell your friends, your family, your neighbours!!! Order Starrgirl asap!!! Love you guys.

Purple and pink floral arrangement with a Get Well Soon balloon sent to Ayra Starr following major surgery recovery.

Floral bouquet and get well soon balloon received by Afrobeats singer Ayra Starr as she recovers from a complicated medical procedure. Photo Credit: Ayra Starr/Instagram 

The album is scheduled for release in August 2026 and has already generated significant anticipation among fans. For now, though, the most important thing is that Ayra is taking the time she needs to recover, and if her message is anything to go by, she plans to return as soon as she’s fully healed.

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