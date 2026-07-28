Music
Davido Reveals Oriadé Tracklist Featuring Black Sherif, Aya Nakamura and Leon Thomas
Afrobeats star Davido has revealed the official 13-song tracklist for his sixth studio album, Oriadé, arriving on 31 July 2026. The project features collaborations with Black Sherif, Mayorkun, Fola, Leon Thomas, Aya Nakamura, and Llona.
Ready to groove on Friday? Cause Davido will be serving you hot with some good music as he officially unveils the tracklist for his upcoming sixth studio album, Oriadé. Scheduled to drop on Friday, 31 July 2026, the 13-track body of work marks a major milestone, arriving exactly 15 years after the singer launched his professional music career.
Rooted in Yoruba heritage, the title Oriadé combines “ori” (destiny) and “adé” (crown), translating to a crowned destiny or fulfilled purpose. The album serves as a reflective project where Davido revisits the authentic sound that defined his early career, celebrating resilience, self-belief, and his rise to international prominence.
The upcoming release builds on two previously released lead singles—”I Know Who I Be” featuring JAZZWRLD and GL_Ceejay, alongside “Gimme Dat Ting” featuring NO11. Across the project, the tracklist showcases a stacked roster of local and international guest features, including Black Sherif, Mayorkun, Fola, Leon Thomas, Aya Nakamura, and Llona.
The complete 13-song tracklist comprises “On The Road,” “Amazing Grace” (featuring Black Sherif), “Julie,” “Constantly,” “I Know Who I Be” (with Jazzwrld and GL_Ceejay), “Gimme Dat Ting” (with NO11), “B4 B4” (with Mayorkun and Fola), “Already Falling,” “Tell Everybody” (featuring Leon Thomas), “Yaya” (featuring Aya Nakamura), “Zanzibar,” “Guide,” and “My Light” (with Llona).