CeraVe CerAwards Nigeria Finalists Had The Ultimate Lagos Staycation

After months of creating, competing and bringing some of our favourite Nollywood moments to life, the Nigerian finalists of the 2026 CerAwards got to take a well-deserved break, and CeraVe made sure it was one to remember.



The finalists were treated to a full day of wellness, skincare, good food and plenty of time to connect, giving them the chance to step away from their usual content schedules and simply enjoy the experience.

The day kicked off at Oma The Spa with a Pilates session, followed by sauna time and a CeraVe keychain station. It was the perfect way to slow things down, reset and get everyone in the mood for what was to come.

Of course, skincare was still very much at the heart of the experience.

The finalists sat down with Dr Olufolakemi Cole for a Derm Talk, where they got to ask questions and have real conversations about understanding their skin, building better skincare habits and making informed choices about the products they use.

Then came CeraVe’s Kitchen Science sessions, which brought skincare science out of the textbook and into the room. Through a series of interactive demonstrations, the finalists explored everything from cleansing and removing oil and dirt to pH balance and salicylic acid.

It was skincare education, but with a little more fun and a lot more getting involved.

By evening, things took a more laid-back turn at Ulo Lagos. The finalists got to enjoy the poolside setting, food, music and a few fun activities.

And honestly, some of the best moments came from simply hanging out.

Over dinner, conversations moved beyond skincare and content creation to friendships, work and the realities of building a career online. Having spent months competing against one another, the finalists finally had the chance to connect without cameras, deadlines or competition pressure.

The Lagos staycation was also another milestone in the finalists’ wider CerAwards journey.

The Nigerian competition forms part of CeraVe’s global CerAwards programme, which celebrates creators and their contribution to skincare conversations across different markets. This year, more than 100 creators from 22 countries came together in Los Angeles for the 2026 Global CerAwards experience.

For the Nigerian finalists, the Lagos experience was the perfect way to round off their CerAwards journey, bringing together everything from wellness and skincare education to food, fun and genuine connection.

And after months of creating content, competing and putting their creativity to work, we think they definitely earned the break.

Sponsored Content