AWIEF 2026: Meet the Global Women Leaders Set to Take the Stage

AWIEF, which this year hosts the 12th edition of its benchmark Conference, Expo and Awards event, has more than 60 African and global thought leaders across business and politics sharing insights and thought leadership on the conference agenda.

The conference theme this year is

“Beyond Access: Owning Capital, Markets and Power.” The two-day event will have global thought leaders, industry experts, policymakers, development organisations, investors, women entrepreneurs, and ecosystem stakeholders gather to dialogue, connect, network, share, collaborate, and transact in a collective effort to accelerate the growth of women-owned and women-led businesses in Africa.

AWIEF2026 will explore what it takes to move beyond access and create greater ownership and influence for women across Africa’s economies, with a focus on capital, markets, leadership, and innovation.

Headline Speakers Taking the Stage

Taking the stage at the AWIEF conference to deliver keynotes and participate in fireside chats are three exceptional global female leaders and influential voices.

Rania Al-Mashat is the United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA). Al-Mashat is an Egyptian economist who served eight consecutive years as Egyptian Cabinet Minister (2018–2026) across three portfolios: Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation; Minister of International Cooperation; and Minister of Tourism.

Magda Wierzycka is founder and CEO of Sygnia Limited, a JSE-listed South African financial services group and leading provider of passive investment solutions, savings products, stockbroking, and administration services. She is also a partner at Braavos Investment Advisers LLP in the UK. Recognised by Forbes as one of Africa’s 50 Most Powerful Women in 2020, she is widely respected for her leadership and outspoken stance against corruption.

Dr Judy Dlamini is Chancellor of the University of the Witwatersrand (WITS). She is a medical doctor by training, a leading businesswoman, author, and philanthropist. Dr. Dlamini is the Executive Chairperson of Mbekani Group. She is the Founder of the Female Academic Leaders Fellowship Fund (FALF).

The conference will have other powerful and high-level speakers and leaders from international institutions, government, diplomacy, finance, academia, technology, and business sharing insights and knowledge in panel discussions and entrepreneur-focused masterclasses and workshops aimed at strengthening enterprises, scaling businesses, and navigating African and global supply chains.

AWIEF 2026 Conference Features

An exhibition will take place alongside the conference, showcasing businesses and organisations; the Pitch n Grow competition will present twelve outstanding women founders selected from across African countries, building and scaling deep-rooted African tech solutions and looking for capital; and the AWIEF Awards, celebrating excellence in African women entrepreneurship, will be presented on Day 2 of the event, 11 November.

Tickets for the AWIEF 2026 Conference, Expo and Awards are available here

For more information and media enquiries, contact Yolanda Mtshawu: [email protected]