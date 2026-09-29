BellaNaija Turns 20! Here’s What to Expect at the BN20 Gala

Can you believe it? Twenty years of breaking pop-culture news, celebrating love stories, setting style trends, and elevating African entertainment to the world. What started in 2006 as a space to document our vibrant culture has grown into a global digital home, and that is all thanks to you—our community.

To mark this milestone, we are rolling out the red carpet for the most anticipated gathering of the season: The BN 20 Gala.

If you have laughed, swooned, debated, and celebrated with us over the last two decades, this night is as much yours as it is ours. Here is your full scoop on what to know and what to expect as we gather for the BN 20 Gala.

A Star-Studded Red Carpet Evening

The BN 20 Gala brings together Nigeria’s most influential leaders, innovators, and creative figures across fashion, entertainment, media, business, and culture. It is designed as an elegant, high-profile night of style, connection, and celebration—a moment to toast to our shared history and the future ahead.

The Dress Code: High Fashion Icon

Fashion is built into the very DNA of BellaNaija, so the sartorial standards for the evening are high. The official dress code is High Fashion Icon.

We expect our guests to bring their most daring, sophisticated, and creative interpretations to the red carpet—from sculptural couture and bespoke African luxury to sharp, avant-garde tailoring that makes a clear statement.

What to Expect

We are lining up an exceptional experience for our guests and online audience alike. Look out for:

Unrivalled Red Carpet Coverage: Live updates, intimate interviews, and deep-dive style breakdowns as icons from across industries make their entrances.

Connections Across Industries: A room filled with visionaries, industry leaders, and BN alumni coming together for an evening of music, memorable conversations, and celebratory toasts.

Join the Celebration Online

Even if you are not in the room, you will have a front-row seat to every moment. We are bringing the entire event directly to your screens!

Keep your eyes on our pages and follow the official hashtags #BN20 and #BN20Gala across all our social platforms for real-time red carpet updates, behind-the-scenes access, best-dressed features, and exclusive coverage throughout the night.