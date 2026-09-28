Barry Secures Final Head of House Win as BBNaija Show Ya Sef Enters Finale Week

We have our final Head of House! Barry has taken the title for Week 10 of Big Brother Naija Show Ya Sef, making him a two-time HoH and, more importantly, the last housemate to hold the title this season.

The win came during Monday night’s Head of House games where Barry came out on top against his fellow housemates. He now takes over from Keivo, who held the HoH title in Week 9, and gets one more week at the helm as the house heads towards the grand finale.

This is Barry’s second HoH win after he first claimed the title in Week 8. That victory came with the Ultimate Veto Power, which eventually helped all ten remaining housemates secure their places in the finale week. Monday night also saw Tram named the Most Influential Player Of The Week (MIPOW).

And now, the final ten are officially in the race for the grand prize. Aikou, Barry, Bluethopia, Flora, Keivo, Oyin, Ricky, Sheba, Temi Nkem and Tram will all make their way to the grand finale on Sunday, 4 October 2026.

Outside the HoH wins, Barry has had quite a run in the house. The self-published author, whose work spans fiction, non-fiction, storytelling and transcription, has also picked up wins in the betPawa Arena games and several tasks during his time on the show.

And now, there’s really no more HoH title left to win. With Barry taking the final one, the Show Ya Sef house is officially in its last week, with all ten finalists heading towards the grand finale. Six days to go, and the race for the grand prize is officially down to the final stretch.