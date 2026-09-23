Life Before #BBNaija: Meet Tram, the Lagos-Born Creator Who Loves Boxing and Gaming

Before Big Brother Naija, Tram was already living several lives at once. There was the content creator and live streamer, the YouTuber, the author and entrepreneur, and then there was the guy who could spend his free time boxing, working out or simply “feeding” his brain. Sitting around doing nothing was clearly not his thing.

Born Joshua Alekewumu, the 24-year-old Lagos native had built his world around digital content and the things that genuinely interested him. Gaming and streaming gave him a space to connect with people, while fitness and boxing became part of his life outside the screen. He also describes himself as someone who does not like being limited to one lane, taking on creative and entrepreneurial pursuits alongside his work as a content creator.

Away from the work, Tram sees himself a little differently from how some people might initially read him. He describes himself as a sweet, easygoing free spirit, even though he knows he can come across as tough. He also has no shortage of confidence in himself. When asked about the habits that irritate people, his response was simple: “Irritate is a strong word. Some just can’t stand my audacity.”

There is also an intuitive side to Tram that he considers one of his hidden talents. For him, it comes down to awareness. He says he is “one with the universe” and trusts his intuition, adding that he can often feel something coming before it happens. It is another side to the Lagos native that sits alongside the more competitive personality viewers have seen during his time in the house.

Then there is his approach to life. Tram says he does not spend much time dwelling on things he has said or done, explaining that he does not regret his decisions. If he said something, he meant it, and if he did something, he accepts it for what it was. That same straightforwardness was already evident in how he approached Big Brother Naija.

So, why did he decide to audition for the show? For Tram, the answer was pretty simple. “It’s Big Brother Naija! It’s an opportunity to put myself out there. I feel I’m a gem and the world needs to experience me.” He also made it clear that he was entering the house to play the game, with romance not part of his plan.

And once he got into Biggie’s house, Tram quickly showed that he was not there to sit back and watch the competition unfold.

A major turning point came in Week 7, when he won the Head of House title after coming through the Arena Games. The victory secured his immunity for the week, gave him access to the HoH lounge and allowed him to choose Flora as his companion.

His run has also seen him take part in the weekly Most Influential Player of the Week (MIPOW) tasks, form alliances and navigate nomination rounds and eviction nights. Through it all, he has managed to remain in the competition and secure his place among the finalists of Big Brother Naija Season 11.

From the author and YouTuber creating content before the show to the boxer, fitness enthusiast and self-described free spirit who walked into Biggie’s house believing the world needed to experience him, Tram has given viewers plenty of reasons to get to know Joshua Alekewumu beyond the housemate they see on screen.

Now, with the Season 11 finale approaching, that “gem” is one step away from finding out how far his Big Brother Naija journey can take him.