Meet All 24 Big Brother Naija Season 11 Housemates Competing for ₦160 Million | Full List

The wait is over! After weeks of speculation, fan predictions, and enough social media debates to fill a season of their own, Biggie has finally opened his doors—and the Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemates are here. Tonight, a brand-new set of personalities stepped into a house designed around a bold “upside down” theme under this year’s tagline, Everything Is For The Taking. From the very first introductions, it is already clear that this season is set to deliver pure drama.

Ten weeks. One house. One ultimate winner. And a record-breaking ₦160 million grand prize on the line. The contestants stepping into Biggie’s house tonight know exactly what is at stake, and every single one of them came ready.

First through the door was Tram, who wasted no time settling in, exploring every corner of the house before the night was even halfway through. Then came Nkem, the first female housemate of the season. Temi followed, giving us one of the most memorable exchanges of the night before she even sat down. When Ebuka put it to her directly—”You said you’re a baby. And you know, Big Brother’s house is not for babies. How are you going to cope with the pressure?”—her response was a deadpan, “I don’t know.” Temi, hmmm.

Martins walked in and immediately declared he is in a relationship, while Abi arrived with perhaps the biggest conversation starter of the night: she is married. Then Mercedes made her entrance in towering heels that had her standing head and shoulders above everyone else in the room—a woman who clearly came with a strategy.

Biggie certainly knows how to assemble a lineup. Relationships, a marriage, a self-confessed baby, and an eager explorer, all locked in before the launch night is even over.

Meet the Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemates below!

Chimsom Chuka (Chimsom Chuka-Okoli)

Career: Pharmacist and actor.

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: I personally feel all the housemates I’ve seen and watched are very boring and very fake, so I want to come in, live, and have fun.

Hobbies: Playing basketball, football, golf, dancing, and meeting random people.

Hidden talents: I can draw, dance, sing, and mimic people down to their walking steps. I also have a map of Nigeria in my head.

Relationship status: In a relationship.

My habits that irritate people: Sometimes I can be very loud.

The worst thing I’ve ever said or done: I got into a physical fight with my elder sister.

Temi Nkem (Temitope Chigbue) Career: Student

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: I bring luxury, I bring spice. I truly believe I represent what the show needs, someone who is bold, vibrant, and impossible to ignore.

Hobbies: Golfing, eating, and walking.

Hidden talents: I am a good listener and give great advice.

Relationship status: Single

My habits that irritate people: I am very revengeful when someone hurts my ego.

The worst thing I’ve ever said or done: I am very egotistical and arrogant but I own it. I don’t shrink myself for anyone.

Ricky (Patrick Jumbo) Career: Writer, filmmaker, and bad boy.

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: I’m an annoying entertainer. Everyone has always felt I was a perfect fit for the show.

Hobbies: Storytelling, debating, and supporting Manchester United.

Hidden talents: I’m a very good singer. I can mimic accents, and I’m a great stepper, aka dancer.

Relationship status: Single.

My habits that irritate people: I’m too honest, and I try to rage-bait these Gen Zs for a living.

The worst thing I’ve ever said or done: I can’t pick one. The filter in my mouth is definitely broken.

Abi (Abisola Ayoola)

Career: Model and chef.

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: I think I am perfect for the show, everyone I’ve met told me I should be on TV.

Hobbies: Cooking, dancing, working out and reading.

Hidden talents: I can speak Italian almost perfectly.

Relationship status: Married

My habits that irritate people: I think being too happy sometimes annoys people a lot.

The worst thing I’ve ever said or done: I don’t think I’ve said the worst thing yet because I am just 25 and I know I will still meet a lot of mad people that will test me in the future.

Martins (Martins Iyeh)

Career: Creative director and model.

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: I belong on such a huge platform. I really do. The world needs to know me.

Hobbies: Basketball

Hidden talents: I bet I’m an amazing mind reader.

Relationship status: Single.

My habits that irritate people: I like to know things so I’m always asking questions – I think some people find that annoying.

The worst thing I’ve ever said or done: One time, I said that I couldn’t get something done and I didn’t get it done. I used my mouth to project something negative on myself and it stuck. I haven’t said anything negative ever since because I now understand the power of words.

Tram (Joshua Alekewumu) Career: Author, entrepreneur, and YouTuber.

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: It’s Big Brother Naija! It’s an opportunity to put myself out there. I feel I’m a gem and the world needs to experience me.

Hobbies: Boxing, working out, and feeding my brain.

Hidden talents: My awareness. I’m one with the universe. My intuition never lies – I feel it coming before it even happens.

Relationship status: Engaged

My habits that irritate people: “Irritate” is a strong word. Some just can’t stand my audacity.

The worst thing I’ve ever said or done: Honestly, I have no idea. I don’t regret anything! If I said it, then I meant it, and if I did it, it is what it is.

Mercedes (Ijeoma Emi)

Career: Self employed

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: I know I’ll bring entertainment, authenticity, vulnerability, confidence, and unforgettable moments.

Hobbies: Singing, dancing, making videos, and playing dress-up.

Hidden talents: I sing opera.

Relationship status: Single

My habits that irritate people: I ask a lot of questions and I can be very stubborn when I believe I am right.

The worst thing I’ve ever said or done: I can be brutally honest when I’m upset.

Keivo (Victor Ikpe)

Career: Web developer

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: I want to be in the house because I want to be in the house. I love the visibility it gives.

Hobbies: Playing video games, painting, and drawing.

Hidden talents: I can dance, but don’t tell anyone.

Relationship status: Single

My habits that irritate people: Self-confidence and pride – so they say. However, I don’t care about what people think of me.

The worst thing I’ve ever said or done: It happened in secondary school: scaling fences and forging exit forms to go out of the boarding house.

Kamsy (Kamsy Uzoma)

Career: Entrepreneur and event planner.

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: A lot of reasons but it’s the visibility for me, my content creation journey, and my business.

Hobbies: Going out with my friends.

Hidden talents: Not sure about my hidden talents but I am a good actress.

Relationship status: Single

My habits that irritate people: I am always confused, I can be too loud, or I forget to check up on my friends.

Nomy (Whitney Chukwu)

Career: Fashion entrepreneur

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: I want the platform. It would be valuable to my business and my brand.

Hobbies: Travelling, reading, dressing up, and being outside.

Hidden talents: I am very intuitive, my read on people is always accurate.

Relationship status: Single

My habits that irritate people: I can be blunt and have a short temper.

Aikou (Amyr Yousufzai)

Career: Backend developer

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: Big Brother Naija is a platform that can give one the boost I need for any career path. Secondly, I believe I would have a great time in the house.

Hobbies: Reading

Hidden talents: I am a very good writer, and I can withstand boredom to a considerable degree.

Relationship status: Single.

My habits that irritate people: I can be distant and appear emotionless.

The worst thing I’ve ever said or done: I stopped making music because I was desperate to make money. I quit and started a regular 9-5 job, which I regretted.

Gerard (Gerard Adebija)

Career: Actor, radio host, presenter, and content creator.

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: I like the atmosphere and the opportunity to meet new people and make new experiences with people from various walks of life.

Hobbies: Gaming and reading.

Hidden talents: Not hidden, but I rap, sing, act, speak, and write very well. I love words, and I know how to use them.

Relationship status: Single.

My habits that irritate people: None that I know of.

The worst thing I’ve ever said or done: Cheated on an exam in secondary school and then got caught.

Bells (Isabella Imoh)

Career: Student

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: I’ve always loved the show, and I’m certain that I’d bring a lot of vibes.

Hobbies: Reading, bowling and cycling.

Hidden talents: I used to be a ballerina. I can dance but after my surgery, I had to stop.

Relationship status: Single

My habits that irritate people: I am a schemer and I am highly calculative.

The worst thing I’ve ever said or done: “You disgust me,” to someone who cares about me.

Goddessa (Lovette Okechukwu)

Career: Musician

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: I am entertaining!

Hobbies: Singing, dancing, reading and cooking.

Hidden talents: I don’t think I do [have that], and if I do, then I haven’t figured it out yet.

Relationship status: Dating

My habits that irritate people: The fact that I act oblivious especially when the silliness is glaring.

Neche (Chinaecherem Maduagwu)

Career: Lawyer and entrepreneur

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: I have watched and enjoyed the show and now I want to be on the screen.

Hobbies: Listening to music, fitness, fashion, beauty and self-care.

Hidden talents: I can bend backwards to the floor.

Relationship status: Single

My habits that irritate people: I over think and I disappear to recharge.

The worst thing I’ve ever said or done: Being me.

Yusuf (Yusuf Muhammad-Awal)

Career: Actor

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: I want to be in the Big Brother Naija house because it represents more than a game to me. It is a stage where real people, with real stories are seen, tested, and understood in ways life rarely allows.

Hobbies: Boxing, reading, writing and conversations.

Hidden talents: I used to be a great singer growing up.

Relationship status: I’m single and searching.

My habits that irritate people: My belief in myself. I’m not scared to admit that I would achieve.

Flora (Flora Egbedi) Career: Entrepreneur

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: I am made for Big Brother Naija. I have the personality, confidence, drama, intelligence and entertainment value that people would love to watch.

Hobbies: Travelling, dancing and cooking.

Hidden talents: I’m naturally very creative. Apart from makeup and beauty, I’m good at entertaining people, storytelling, and creating content that grabs attention.

Relationship status: Single

My habits that irritate people: I can be very outspoken and brutally honest, so sometimes people feel intimidated by how direct I am.

The worst thing I’ve ever said or done: The worst thing I’ve done was reacting emotionally during an argument and saying hurtful things out of anger.

Oyin (Oyindamola Oshikoya) Career: Sales entrepreneur

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: I want to be in the Big Brother Naija house because I believe I have the kind of personality and life story people will connect with naturally.

Hobbies: Music lover, watching movies, and modelling.

Hidden talents: My ability to observe and read people very well. I may be quiet, but I notice everything.

Relationship status: Single

My habits that irritate people: My “I don’t care” habit. I am brutally blunt; we live in a world where people don’t want to hear the truth.

Sultex (Sultan Aregbe-Obanikoro) Career: Professional dancer, choreographer, cast director, and movie director.

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: I know Big Brother Naija is the biggest platform in Nigeria; it can skyrocket and take my career to the next level.

Hobbies: Playing video games, dancing, playing table tennis and football.

Hidden talents: I don’t know yet o.

Relationship status: Single.

My habits that irritate people: Being blunt and straightforward. I say things as they are, without sugar coating it.

The worst thing I’ve ever said or done: To be honest, the worst thing I’ve ever done was to break up with my ex after three years.

Cassi (Ezenwoke Nwosu) Career: Entrepreneur

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: I’ve actually hit a low point in my life. So, I am looking for a win and I believe Big Brother Naija can give me that.

Hidden talents: Drawing, painting and chiropractic therapy – if that is considered a talent.

Relationship status: I am single.

My habits that irritate people: Being overly organised.

The worst thing I’ve ever said or done: Not sure I have anything… I’m ghosting someone I shouldn’t have ghosted.

Bluethopia (Usaku Bantai) Career: Photographer, model, student.

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: It will give me the platform to showcase my authenticity, talent, and creativity. I want the world to see me, Usaku, for what and who I am, pure and unfiltered.

Hobbies: Cooking, watching movies, and hanging out.

Hidden talents: Speed reading.

Relationship status: Single

My habits that irritate people: I am talkative, hyper active, and have happy energy.

The worst thing I’ve ever said or done: I took revenge on a bully in school by spitting in the water she was meant to use.

Sheba (Faith Gamde) State: Plateau

Career: Broadcaster

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: There’s so much about me that the world needs to see. It’s my time!

Hobbies: Travelling, trying out new ventures and hosting events.

Hidden talents: I am very good at voice imitation and making animal sounds.

Relationship status: Single

My habits that irritate people: ITK (I too know). I have also heard that “I think I’m better than everyone else”.

Yusuf (Yusuf Muhammad-Awal) Career: Actor

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: I want to be in the Big Brother Naija house because it represents more than a game to me. It is a stage where real people, with real stories are seen, tested, and understood in ways life rarely allows.

Hobbies: Boxing, reading, writing and conversations.

Hidden talents: I used to be a great singer growing up.

Relationship status: I’m single and searching.

My habits that irritate people: My belief in myself. I’m not scared to admit that I would achieve anything and for some weird reason, that makes people mad.

Araga (Oluwaseyifunmi Sosanya) Career: Fashion model

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: I want to be in the Big Brother house because I believe this is the right platform for me to fully break out of my shell and put myself out there.

Hobbies: Football and athletics

Hidden talents: Acting. I naturally create different scenes and conversations in my head, and sometimes I’ll stand in front of the mirror and act them out. It’s something I’ve always done privately, but I think it’s helped me become more expressive, confident, and creative.

Relationship status: Single.

My habits that irritate people: I sometimes disappear into my own space when I need to recharge, and I know that can frustrate people.