Kikifoodies’ Guide to Making the Best Crispy & Delicious Nigerian Plantain Chips

If you’ve ever wondered why homemade plantain chips taste so much better than the ones from the shop, Kikifoodies’ latest recipe makes the answer very clear. Crispy, golden, and incredibly easy to make, these Nigerian plantain chips come together with just a few ingredients and one important trick: using the right plantain.

For the best plantain chips, Kikifoodies recommends either green or semi-ripe plantains. Green plantains are perfect if you want a completely savoury snack with an extra-crispy texture, while semi-ripe plantains give a beautiful golden colour and a slight natural sweetness without losing their crunch. Ripe plantains can also be used, but because they contain more sugar, they brown much faster and tend to be slightly firmer.

The method is wonderfully simple. Peel the plantains, heat oil until it is hot but not smoking, and slice the plantains very thinly directly into the oil. A mandoline slicer works especially well because it keeps the slices even, which helps them crisp up properly. Fry in small batches, turning the chips every few minutes until they become golden and the sizzling begins to quieten.

Once the chips are crisp, remove them from the oil and allow them to cool completely. This final step is what gives homemade plantain chips their signature crunch. Green plantains can be seasoned with salt immediately after frying, while semi-ripe plantains often need very little seasoning because of their natural sweetness.

What you need is wonderfully uncomplicated: plantains, frying oil, and a little salt if you like a savoury finish. The result is a batch of crispy Nigerian plantain chips that are fresher, crunchier, and far more satisfying than the packaged version. Just make extra, because these disappear surprisingly quickly.

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