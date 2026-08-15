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Kikifoodies’ Guide to Making the Best Crispy & Delicious Nigerian Plantain Chips

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Kikifoodies’ Guide to Making the Best Crispy & Delicious Nigerian Plantain Chips

Kikifoodies details how to make crispy Nigerian plantain chips at home using green or semi-ripe plantains, a mandoline slicer, and a simple frying technique for the ultimate crunch.
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19 hours ago

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Two clear glass mason jars filled to the brim with thin, golden-brown round plantain chips resting on a table scattered with extra chips.

Crispy homemade plantain chips stored in glass jars to keep them crunchy and fresh. Recipe by Kikifoodies.

If you’ve ever wondered why homemade plantain chips taste so much better than the ones from the shop, Kikifoodies’ latest recipe makes the answer very clear. Crispy, golden, and incredibly easy to make, these Nigerian plantain chips come together with just a few ingredients and one important trick: using the right plantain.

For the best plantain chips, Kikifoodies recommends either green or semi-ripe plantains. Green plantains are perfect if you want a completely savoury snack with an extra-crispy texture, while semi-ripe plantains give a beautiful golden colour and a slight natural sweetness without losing their crunch. Ripe plantains can also be used, but because they contain more sugar, they brown much faster and tend to be slightly firmer.

The method is wonderfully simple. Peel the plantains, heat oil until it is hot but not smoking, and slice the plantains very thinly directly into the oil. A mandoline slicer works especially well because it keeps the slices even, which helps them crisp up properly. Fry in small batches, turning the chips every few minutes until they become golden and the sizzling begins to quieten.

Multiple small clear plastic bags filled with thin, crunchy round plantain chips stacked closely together.

Portioned homemade plantain chips sealed in clear bags, ready for snacking or storing. Recipe by Kikifoodies.

Once the chips are crisp, remove them from the oil and allow them to cool completely. This final step is what gives homemade plantain chips their signature crunch. Green plantains can be seasoned with salt immediately after frying, while semi-ripe plantains often need very little seasoning because of their natural sweetness.

What you need is wonderfully uncomplicated: plantains, frying oil, and a little salt if you like a savoury finish. The result is a batch of crispy Nigerian plantain chips that are fresher, crunchier, and far more satisfying than the packaged version. Just make extra, because these disappear surprisingly quickly.

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