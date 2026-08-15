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Nathaniel Bassey Brings the Sanctuary to You with The Life Recording

Nathaniel Bassey’s new 7-track live album, “The Life Recording”, features a guest appearance by Mirabel Ekezie and songs co-written with Apostle Joshua Selman.
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Nathaniel Bassey kneeling in worship during The Battle Belongs to God live recording

Nathaniel Bassey leading a worship session during the live recording of “The Battle Belongs to God”. Photo Credit: Nathaniel Bassey/Instagram 

Looking for a moment of quiet reflection or a fresh sound to elevate your morning worship? Nathaniel Bassey has officially delivered.

The celebrated gospel minister and trumpeter has released his latest live album, “The Life Recording“, bringing an authentic sanctuary experience directly to listeners on 14 August 2026. Running seven tracks deep, the project captures an intimate live session built around faith, gratitude, and spiritual renewal.

While Bassey leads the majority of the recording himself, he invites vocalist Mirabel Ekezie to join him on “Onye Kam Ga Si Na Oyiri Gi” for the album’s sole featured performance. The tracklist moves smoothly through declarations like “Agbanilagbatan”, “Praise the Lord”, and “The Potentate”, before rounding out with “New Beauty”.

Two specific moments on the record carry incredible backstories straight from Bassey himself. On “The Battle Belongs to God”—a medley co-written with Joshua Selman that incorporates “You are You and Jehovah Nissi”—Bassey captures a declaration of victory and dominion over life’s challenges. Rooted in 2 Chronicles 20:15, he shared that the session was recorded as a timely sound in season, reminding believers that every struggle ultimately rests in divine hands.

Then comes “Glory To God in the Highest,” a piece born right in the middle of a church worship service. Bassey described hearing the melody filter down from the heavenly throne room, noting that the presence and breath of God rest heavily on the song for anyone seeking a deeper encounter in praise.

Whether you play it straight through during your quiet time or let specific tracks loop through your day, “The Life Recording” offers a refreshing space to breathe, rest, and reconnect.

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