Itsekiri Global Homecoming And Maggi® Launch The ‘MaggiTasteofItsekiri’ Cooking Challenge

As excitement reaches fever pitch across the globe for the Itsekiri Global Homecoming 2026 (IGHC), the Organising Committee, in partnership with Maggi, has officially kicked off the #MaggiTasteofItsekiri Cooking Challenge, a vibrant digital showcase celebrating the rich, royal gastronomy of the Warri Kingdom.

Designed to take the unique flavors of Iwere culture to the world stage, the challenge has already set social media ablaze, drawing food lovers, home cooks, and professional chefs from all corners of Nigeria and the diaspora.

The challenge was officially launched by Ify Mogekwu (Ify’s Kitchen), renowned food storyteller, creator, and friend of the Itsekiri nation. In a stunning visual showcase shared to her platform, Ify stepped into the kitchen elegantly draped in a traditional Itsekiri Ukweke outfit, demonstrating how deeply culture and culinary art intertwine. She whipped up a rich, mouth-watering pot of authentic Banga Soup, seasoned to royal perfection with MAGGI®.

Adding global momentum to the campaign, renowned UK-based Itsekiri culinary expert, Chef Tuoyo, also joined in from the United Kingdom, preparing his own signature Iwere dish to kick off his participation. This serves as a mouth-watering teaser ahead of the exclusive 8-course signature meal he will be crafting in collaboration with MAGGI® at the Cultural Fair during the Itsekiri Global Homecoming celebrations in Warri.

Open to Everyone: No Itsekiri Lineage Required!

One of the most exciting aspects of the #MaggiTasteofItsekiri challenge is its absolute inclusivity. You do not have to be Itsekiri to participate or win!

Whether you are in Nigeria or anywhere across the globe; whether you are Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, or an international food lover, this challenge is open to all. Across Instagram and TikTok, culinary enthusiasts are trying their hands at iconic dishes like Banga & Starch, Owo Soup, Epuru, and Pepper Soup for the very first time, letting their dishes do the talking and bringing incredible energy to the IGH2026 movement.

Participants stand a chance to win exclusive MAGGI® gift vouchers, and ultimate culinary bragging rights, with top entries featured across official festival channels.

How To Enter The #MaggiTasteofItsekiri Challenge

Prepare any authentic Itsekiri dish using MAGGI® seasonings.

Share a short video or photo of your cooking process and finished dish on Instagram or TikTok.

Tag @itsekiriglobalhomecoming and @maggi_nigeria.

Hashtag: Use the official hashtag #MaggiTasteofItsekiri and #ItsekiriGlobalHomecoming in your caption and tag your friends to take on the challenge!

Get cooking, show off your skills, and let your dish do the talking!

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