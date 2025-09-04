Supreme Semolina Welcomes Ify Mogekwu as Brand Ambassador

Supreme Semolina, one of Nigeria’s most prominent food brands, has announced popular culinary creator Ify Mogekwu as its new brand ambassador. The announcement was made at an exclusive unveiling ceremony held at the Tin Can facility in Apapa, Lagos, in a strategic move to deepen the brand’s connection with families nationwide.

Renowned for her culinary creativity and authentic approach to food storytelling, Ify Mogekwu has become a household name in Nigeria’s food space. Her influence and reach have grown over the years, with accolades such as being named one of Nigeria’s top creators by YouTube during its 20th anniversary, inclusion in the prestigious YouTube Black Voices Class of 2023, and speaking engagements at high-profile events including the Women Makers Series, Handle It Africa by British Council Nigeria, The Creative Blueprint by Funke Akindele, and the Her Economy Conference.

Earlier this year, Ify became one of the first Nigerian creators to speak at the Cannes Film Festival, further cementing her status as a respected global culinary voice. Speaking at the unveiling event, Nitin Mehta, Managing Director at CFM, stated:

This is more than a brand endorsement, it’s a meaningful alliance. Ify’s voice brings authenticity, and her influence helps us connect with consumers in powerful ways.”

Also sharing her excitement about the partnership, Ify Mogekwu expressed pride in the collaboration:

“It’s an honour to represent Supreme Semolina, a product that embodies quality, tradition, and excellence. As a culinary educator, I understand the importance of every ingredient. Supreme Semolina consistently delivers, and I’m excited to share its value with even more families, both in Nigeria and around the world.

The announcement follows the successful relaunch of Supreme Semolina in late 2024, now featuring enhanced texture, longer shelf life, and an improved cooking experience. Since its introduction in 2004, Supreme Semolina has been a trusted staple in Nigerian kitchens, with the relaunch aimed at better meeting consumers’ needs through improved fortification, innovative packaging, and an enriched culinary experience. This collaboration marks a new chapter for one where Ify continues to shine as a culinary force. With Ify as Supreme Semolina’s brand ambassador, the future of food storytelling is in

very capable hands.

Sponsored Content