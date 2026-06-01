Woof Studios’ Adetutu Laditan Leads Tomike Adeoye, Financial Jennifer, and Berneese to Cannes Lions 2026



For the second consecutive year, Africa’s leading Creator Service Provider (CSP), Woof Studios Africa, is returning to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity with a historic all-African delegation.

Stepping onto the global stage at the prestigious Palais des Festivals, Woof Studios is establishing itself as the definitive commercial bridge connecting international enterprise brands with Africa’s rapidly scaling creative ecosystem. Leading a select cohort of elite digital entrepreneurs from Nigeria and Ghana, the agency arrives with a clear mandate: to position African creators not just as cultural influencers, but as the foundational economic infrastructure driving the future of global consumer markets.



At the centre of Woof Studios’ 2026 Cannes presence is a session titled “How Africa’s Creators Are Building Culture as Infrastructure,” billed for Tuesday, June 23, on the Creators Stage at the Palais. The session will make the case that culture is no longer just influence; it is the infrastructure for growth. Across music, fashion, storytelling, and digital communities, African creators are constructing ecosystems that shape how audiences connect and how brands scale globally. As the creator economy evolves beyond virality into ownership, monetisation, and long-term value, the session will establish Africa as an emerging blueprint for culture-led growth.

“African creators are not waiting to be discovered. They are building the economies, communities, and systems that the world will spend the next decade trying to understand,” says Adetutu Laditan, Founder and Creative Director of Woof Studios Africa. “Our return to Cannes Lions is a message, and we are grateful to act as a vital commercial bridge; equipping local creators to scale globally, helping domestic brands expand their footprints, and serving as the definitive operational gateway for international brands looking to navigate and invest in Africa seamlessly. The gateway to African culture runs through the creators who built it, and we are here to ensure global enterprises know exactly how to partner with that door.“

The global creator economy is rapidly expanding, with industry analysts widely projecting it will reach half a trillion dollars by the end of the decade. At the epicentre of this explosive growth is Africa, the world’s youngest continent, where over 60 per cent of the population is under 25. Currently, the global creator economy is valued at about $250bn, while Africa accounts for roughly $30bn, underscoring significant headroom for structural growth and cross-border commercial opportunities.



The Woof Studios Africa 2026 delegation brings together some of the continent’s most consequential digital voices:





Adetutu Laditan (Founder & Creative Director, Woof Studios Africa): A foremost architect of the continent’s digital landscape, Adetutu pairs over a decade of tech-ecosystem leadership at Google, where she spearheaded YouTube’s marketing and creator growth across Sub-Saharan Africa, and now guides Africa’s biggest digital stars toward global monetisation and scale.



Tomike Adeoye (Nigeria): A multi-hyphenate lifestyle powerhouse, premium media personality, and celebrated actor, Tomike is a dynamic digital entrepreneur and one-half of the driving force behind Mallia World, redefining premium brand integration across West Africa.

Financial Jennifer (Nigeria): Founder & CEO of FinTribe, Financial Jennifer is a pioneering finance creator and certified financial instructor. She represents the vanguard of creator-led enterprise, having built a formidable financial literacy ecosystem for women that has saved a collective $5 million.





Bernice Boakye Ansah (Ghana): A trailblazing sports content creator and digital lifestyle influencer, Bernice is transforming the sports media landscape by unlocking unprecedented layers of audience engagement and cross-border community building.

The panel will provide personal and corporate brands with an actionable roadmap that unpacks how cultural movements are created, amplified, and commercialised, and what global brands must do to remain relevant. Core discussions will address how brands should rethink creator partnerships for long-term cultural relevance, what sustainable collaboration looks like in practice, and how culture-driven strategies translate into measurable business returns. The central argument remains clear: the opportunity is no longer to chase fleeting trends, but to partner with the creators and communities actively shaping the future of global influence.



Beyond the Creators Stage, the delegation will immerse themselves in high-level networking, on-ground media interviews, and closed-door B2B partnership discussions with global stakeholders. From dynamic panel discussions and real-time creator-led content diaries to pop-up cultural showcases and exclusive networking events along the French Riviera, Woof Studios and its creator partners are set to show the world exactly what African storytelling, commercial strategy, and style truly mean in practice.



As the agency prepares for the festival, Laditan expressed profound appreciation for the platform itself.

“The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity remains the largest and most influential gathering in the advertising and creative communications industry worldwide,” Laditan added. “We are incredibly grateful for this opportunity, and we owe immense thanks to LIONS CEO Simon Cook and the entire organising team. Their continuous commitment to opening up this premier global platform, championing equity, and boosting representation ensures that diverse global voices are not only heard but celebrated. We are excited to step onto the Croisette and look forward to an impactful, paradigm-shifting week.”

Woof Studios’ presence in Cannes is part of a broader mission to empower a new generation of storytellers and creative entrepreneurs across the continent. From Lagos to Johannesburg, Nairobi to Accra and beyond, Woof Studios continues to build a permanent bridge between African cultural capital and global creative opportunity.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Woof Studio