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Owambe Glam Was on Full Display at the "Ajosepo 2: The Gathering" Premiere

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Nollywood

Owambe Glam Was on Full Display at the “Ajosepo 2: The Gathering” Premiere

When the theme is Owambe Glam, you already know Nollywood is going to show up looking like a million bucks. For the premiere of “Ajosepo 2: The Gathering:” last night, the cast and guests did complete justice to the brief, turning the venue into a proper high-society celebration.
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When the theme is Owambe Glam, you already know Nollywood is going to show up looking like a million bucks. For the premiere of “Ajosepo 2: The Gathering:” last night, the cast and guests did complete justice to the brief, turning the venue into a proper high-society celebration.

Timini Egbuson, who plays the groom Jide, skipped the usual shiny fabrics for a more grounded, traditional look. He wore a structured Agbada made from a rich, deep blue fabric, going heavy on the traditional accessories. He paired the outfit with a red fila, rows of red coral beads around his neck and wrist, and held a white ìrùkẹ̀rẹ̀.

Bolaji Ogunmola, the bride Mary, looked stunning in a cream-coloured aso-oke skirt and blouse. Her top featured slightly wide sleeves and was decorated with purple rope embroidery across the neckline and cuffs. She paired it with an overlapping skirt that had matching purple details at the bottom, and a perfectly tied white gele completed her bridal look.

The rest of the guests also delivered on the Owambe Glam theme with stunning fabrics, geles, and custom traditional designs that made the whole venue feel like a real-life wedding party.

Directed by Kayode Kasum, “Ajosepo 2: The Gathering” picks up two years after the first film. This time, the focus is on Jide and Mary’s upcoming wedding, which brings the chaotic extended family back together for a whole new round of drama, laughs, and secrets. The movie stars Timini Egbuson, Bolaji Ogunmola, Mike Afolarin, Tomike Adeoye, Toyin Abraham, and others.

Make sure to catch all the drama when “Ajosepo 2: The Gathering” hits theatres across the country this Thursday, May 28, 2026.

See how the stars showed up:

Timini Egbuson

 

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A post shared by Timini Egbuson (@_timini)

Bolaji Ogunmola

 

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A post shared by Bolaji Ogunmola (@bolajiogunmola)

Blessing Nze

 

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A post shared by Blessing Nze (@blessingjessicaobasi)

Mercy Aigbe

 

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A post shared by MERCY AIGBE ADEOTI (@realmercyaigbe)

Toyin Abraham

Efe Irele

 

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A post shared by Efe Irele (@efeirele)

Kamo State

 

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A post shared by Akinyoola Ayoola Buzz (@kamo_state)

Tomike Adeoye

 

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A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

Eniola Ajao

 

 

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