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“Alakada GenZ”: Toyin Abraham, Teniola Aladese & Imisi Ayanwale Star in the New Sequel | Watch Trailer

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi returns as Yetunde Animashaun in the official trailer for Alakada GenZ. Directed by Akay Mason, the sequel follows the iconic social climber as she navigates TikTok trends and viral clout in Lagos. Featuring Teniola Aladese and Imisi Ayanwale, the film hilariously explores the pressures of faking a soft life in the digital age.
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Alakada is back, and this time, she’s taking on a whole new generation. Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi has just released the official trailer for “Alakada GenZ,” and if the teaser is anything to go by, we are in for a heavy dose of laughter, chaos, and the signature fake life antics that have made this franchise a staple in Nollywood.

Since the first “Alakada” film dropped in 2009, Yetunde Animashaun has been our guide through the world of outrageous lies and social climbing. In this latest installment, she’s navigating the fast-paced, clout-heavy world of Gen Z. From TikTok trends to the soft life” aesthetic, Yetunde is doing what she does best: faking it until she makes it—or until it all hilariously blows up in her face.

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi doesn’t just lead the cast; she also produced the film, maintaining that specific comedic energy that has made the Alakada series a Nollywood staple. The production is directed by Akay Mason, who brings a fresh, contemporary aesthetic to Yetunde’s latest misadventures.

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi dressed in a traditional patterned iro and buba with a matching headtie for her role in Alakada Gen Z.

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi dressed in a traditional patterned iro and buba with a matching headtie for her role in Alakada Gen Z. Photo Credit: Toyin Abraham/Instagram

The cast is a vibrant mix of industry veterans and new-wave talent. Joining Toyin on screen are Teniola Aladese, Bianca Ugowanne, Irewole Olaniyan, and Big Brother Naija season 10 winner, Imisioluwa Opeyemi Ayanwale. Together, they bring to life a story about the pressures of maintaining a curated online persona while coming from a humble background. Yetunde’s latest scheme involves rebranding herself as a high-flying nepo baby, a lie that becomes increasingly difficult to manage as she gets deeper into the Gen Z inner circles.

“Alakada GenZ” is set to premiere exclusively on Toyin Abraham TV on 21st April 2026. Watch the trailer below

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