Five Nollywood Movies in Cinemas to Add to Your Watchlist This January

Nollywood is absolutely booming this season, and the cinema halls are where and the cinema halls are where all the action is taking place.

If you are looking to get your fix of drama, epic battles, or high-stakes storytelling, the January 2026 lineup is truly elite. We’ve curated the top 5 must-watch films currently dominating the Nigerian box office.

Behind The Scenes

The “Box Office Queen,” Funke Akindele, returns with a story that hits close to home for many Nigerians. The film centres on Aderonke “Ronky-Fella” Faniran (played by the brilliant Scarlet Gomez), a successful real estate mogul whose generosity becomes her own undoing. As her family and friends—portrayed by an ensemble including Iyabo Ojo, Uzor Arukwe, Ibrahim Chatta, and Ini Dima-Okojie—begin to take her kindness for granted, Ronke finds herself emotionally and financially drained. Tobi Bakre delivers a vibrant performance as her entitled younger brother, while Destiny Etiko and Uche Montana add layers to this relatable drama about the high cost of being the family’s financial backbone.

Oversabi Aunty

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi takes the lead in this hilarious but cautionary tale as Toun, a self-righteous church usher whose obsession with “fixing” others turns her family life into a moral battlefield. The chaos reaches a peak during a disastrous wedding introduction, forcing Toun to confront the wreckage caused by her overzealous nature. The film features a star-studded cast including Mike Ezuruonye, Jemima Osunde, and the charismatic Enioluwa Adeoluwa, alongside veteran stars Ngozi Ezeonu and Queen Nwokoye, making it a must-watch for anyone who has ever dealt with a meddling relative.

Colours Of Fire

Directed by the visionary Niyi Akinmolayan, “Colours of Fire” is a visually stunning epic that explores the dangers of inherited hatred. The story unfolds in an ancient world where a warrior named Akinbode (Uzor Arukwe) is sent to slay a monstrous threat, only to fall for Moremi (Osas Ighodaro), a woman from the rival tribe. As their forbidden romance ignites chaos, they must choose between tribal loyalty and a truth that could unite their warring worlds. The film’s rich, mythic atmosphere is brought to life by powerful performances from Femi Branch, Ibrahim Chatta, Mercy Aigbe, and Gabriel Afolayan.

Gingerrr

If you are in the mood for a high-octane thriller, “Gingerrr” is the “heist of the year” you cannot miss. This collaborative project follows four women with nothing to lose who are brought together by fate and a shared vendetta to pull off a daring robbery. Starring the powerhouse team of Bisola Aiyeola, Bukunmi ‘KieKie’ Adeaga-Ilori, Bolaji Ogunmola, and Wumi Toriola—who also serve as the film’s executive producers—the story is a tense exploration of hidden agendas and betrayal. With supporting turns from Lateef Adedimeji, Timini Egbuson, and Shaffy Bello, this film is as stylish as it is gritty.

Agesinkole 2 (King of Thieves)

Femi Adebayo brings back the legendary terror of Ajeromi in the highly anticipated sequel to his 2022 blockbuster. In “Agesinkole 2,” the formidable bandit returns to a kingdom once again plagued by corruption, proving that some legends only wait for the right time to re-emerge. This epic Yoruba saga features a massive ensemble, including the returning Odunlade Adekola as the King, alongside Toyin Abraham, Yemi Solade, and Muyiwa Ademola. With appearances by Fathia Balogun Williams and the legendary Adebayo Salami, the film is a masterclass in Yoruba mythology, mystic forces, and cinematic spectacle.