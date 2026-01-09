Ayra Starr, Tyla, Moliy and Shaboozey Nominated for 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The nominations for the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards are officially here, and it is a massive moment for African music on the global stage. Set to take place live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, 26 March, the ceremony will celebrate the most-played songs and artists from the past year while giving us a look at what is coming next.

This year, the spotlight is firmly on our very own stars. Ayra Starr, Tyla, and Moliy have all secured spots in the “World Artist of the Year” category. They are joined in that category by global heavyweights Jackson Wang and JO1.

Ghanaian breakout star Moliy is having a particularly historic run. She has become the most-nominated African artist at this year’s awards with three major nods. Aside from “World Artist of the Year,” she is up for “Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)” and “Best Music Video” for the remix of her hit, Shake It to the Max (FLY). The track, which features Shenseea, Skillibeng, and Silent Addy, became a global fixture in 2025, topping the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats chart and becoming the most Shazamed song of the year.

The nominations also feature big names like Taylor Swift, who leads with nine nominations, followed closely by Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, and Alex Warren. Shaboozey is also in the mix with nominations for “Song of the Year” and “Country Song of the Year” for his hit “Good News.”

For the fans, there is plenty of room to get involved. Several categories are socially voted, including “Best Music Video,” where you can support Moliy’s collaboration. Voting is open now and will run until 19 March, giving everyone a chance to help decide who takes home the trophy in Los Angeles this March.

See the full list of nominees below: