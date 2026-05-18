Connect with us

BN TV Music Scoop

Celeste Ojatula & Dwin, The Stoic Capture the Sweetness of Long-Distance Love on “This Side of Love”

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Jenifer Lewis Treats the Spirit Tunnel Like Her Personal Stage on The Jennifer Hudson Show

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Your May Cinema Guide: 5 Nollywood & African Films to Add to Your Watchlist

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

"Ajosepo 2: The Gathering" Is Bringing Back the Chaos, Comedy & Family Drama We Loved in a Sequel

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

5 Bolaji Ogunmola Nollywood Films on YouTube to Watch This Weekend

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

AMVCA 2026: BellaNaija Gets Ready With Osas Ighodaro & Talks Fashion, Creativity and Style

BN TV Scoop Sports

Coco Gauff Returns to the Italian Open Final After Straight-Sets Win Over Sorana Cîrstea

BN TV Cuisine

Warm Sugar Doughnuts at Home? Kikifoodies Makes It Look Easy

Beauty Look BN TV Scoop Style

BellaNaija Gets Ready With Genoveva Umeh for AMVCA 2026 | Watch

BN TV Music Sports

Afrobeats Meets Football! Burna Boy Joins Shakira for the Official 2026 FIFA World Cup Song “Dai Dai”

BN TV

Celeste Ojatula & Dwin, The Stoic Capture the Sweetness of Long-Distance Love on “This Side of Love”

Singer Celeste Ojatula teams up with Dwin, The Stoic on “This Side of Love,” a warm, slow-burning single exploring the intimacy of long-distance romance. The soft acoustic track and its personal, beautifully shot music video offer a first preview of her upcoming EP, Our Time In The Sun.
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Recording artist Dwin, The Stoic wearing a pink t-shirt and gold chain while leaning against a light wood panelled wall in a scene from the This Side of Love music video.

A promotional portrait of Nigerian alternative artist Dwin, The Stoic from his intimate musical collaboration with singer Celeste Ojatula on the song This Side of Love. Photo Credit: Celeste Ojatula/Instagram

Long-distance love is not for the weak, and Celeste Ojatula knows it.

On “This Side of Love,” the singer teams up with Dwin, The Stoic for a sweet, slow-burning track about loving someone from afar and still finding ways to feel close to them. From the soft guitar lines to the easy rhythm running through the song, everything about it feels warm and comforting, like a late-night phone call you do not want to end. Dwin slips into the record smoothly with understated lines and soft claps that make the song feel even more intimate, as though we are listening in on two people trying to hold onto each other from different corners of the world.

Then there is the video, which might just make you want to redecorate a room with someone you are in love with. One of the first scenes shows Celeste perched on Dwin’s shoulders while they paint a wall deep teal-green together, and the chemistry between them carries through the rest of the clip. Between silhouette shots, teasing little hand-clapping moments, and cosy close-ups in softly lit spaces, the visual feels personal in a way that quietly pulls you in.

Recording artist Dwin, The Stoic wearing a pink t-shirt and gold chain while leaning against a light wood panelled wall in a scene from the This Side of Love music video.

A promotional portrait of Nigerian alternative artist Dwin, The Stoic from his intimate musical collaboration with singer Celeste Ojatula on the song This Side of Love. Photo Credit: Celeste Ojatula/Instagram

“This Side of Love is a tender song about what it feels like to love someone in these times when they could be anywhere in the world,” Celeste says. “It’s a bittersweet feeling, and I wanted to remind myself we’ll always have each other.”

The single sets the tone for Celeste’s forthcoming EP, *Our Time In The Sun*, arriving on May 29, 2026. If this track is anything to go by, the project may well lean into love, longing, closeness, and the small emotional moments people carry with them long after conversations end.

Watch below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php