Celeste Ojatula & Dwin, The Stoic Capture the Sweetness of Long-Distance Love on “This Side of Love”

Long-distance love is not for the weak, and Celeste Ojatula knows it.

On “This Side of Love,” the singer teams up with Dwin, The Stoic for a sweet, slow-burning track about loving someone from afar and still finding ways to feel close to them. From the soft guitar lines to the easy rhythm running through the song, everything about it feels warm and comforting, like a late-night phone call you do not want to end. Dwin slips into the record smoothly with understated lines and soft claps that make the song feel even more intimate, as though we are listening in on two people trying to hold onto each other from different corners of the world.

Then there is the video, which might just make you want to redecorate a room with someone you are in love with. One of the first scenes shows Celeste perched on Dwin’s shoulders while they paint a wall deep teal-green together, and the chemistry between them carries through the rest of the clip. Between silhouette shots, teasing little hand-clapping moments, and cosy close-ups in softly lit spaces, the visual feels personal in a way that quietly pulls you in.

“This Side of Love is a tender song about what it feels like to love someone in these times when they could be anywhere in the world,” Celeste says. “It’s a bittersweet feeling, and I wanted to remind myself we’ll always have each other.”

The single sets the tone for Celeste’s forthcoming EP, *Our Time In The Sun*, arriving on May 29, 2026. If this track is anything to go by, the project may well lean into love, longing, closeness, and the small emotional moments people carry with them long after conversations end.

Watch below