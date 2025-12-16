Connect with us

Watch Sheggz & Dwin, The Stoic React to MENtality With Ebuka Young Boys Episode

Watch Tems and Dave in the Official Music Video for “Mine”

Watch Ibrahim Suleiman and Kola Oshalusi React to MENtality With Ebuka Fatherhood Episode

Watch Shaun Okojie & Tomiwa Tegbe React to Friendship Episode of MENtality With Ebuka

Five Aunty Bemi London Bus Videos We Can’t Stop Watching

Short on Time? This Easy Christmas Cake Is Perfect for the Holidays

Get Ready! Wizkid and Asake Are Dropping Real Vol. 1 This December

Tems Breaks Down Big Daddy and Why She’s Fully Owning Her Power

Nathaniel Bassey’s "Odara" Is the Worship Song to Carry You into 2026

Jollof Rice, But Make It Sweet: Kikifoodies’ New Recipe Will Wow Your Tastebuds

Reality TV star, Sheggz and soulful singer and songwriter, Dwin, The Stoic, were invited by  BellaNaija to react to the Young Boys episode of the MENtality With Ebuka podcast.

They share their childhood experiences and how boys can be better raised in the modern world.

The MENtality With Ebuka podcast is hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Banky W. For the Young Boys episode, three guests, IK Osakioduwa, Sonariwo OnDeck and Murewa are invited to discuss young boys. You can watch the episode here.

Watch Sheggz and Dwin, The Stoic’s reaction below:

