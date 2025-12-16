Watch Sheggz & Dwin, The Stoic React to MENtality With Ebuka Young Boys Episode

Reality TV star, Sheggz and soulful singer and songwriter, Dwin, The Stoic, were invited by BellaNaija to react to the Young Boys episode of the MENtality With Ebuka podcast.

They share their childhood experiences and how boys can be better raised in the modern world.

The MENtality With Ebuka podcast is hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Banky W. For the Young Boys episode, three guests, IK Osakioduwa, Sonariwo OnDeck and Murewa are invited to discuss young boys. You can watch the episode here.

Watch Sheggz and Dwin, The Stoic’s reaction below: