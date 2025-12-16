Connect with us

BN TV

Watch Ibrahim Suleiman and Kola Oshalusi React to MENtality With Ebuka Fatherhood Episode

BN TV Music

Watch Tems and Dave in the Official Music Video for “Mine”

BN TV

Watch Sheggz & Dwin, The Stoic React to MENtality With Ebuka Young Boys Episode

BN TV

Watch Shaun Okojie & Tomiwa Tegbe React to Friendship Episode of MENtality With Ebuka

BN TV Inspired

Five Aunty Bemi London Bus Videos We Can’t Stop Watching

BN TV Cuisine Scoop

Short on Time? This Easy Christmas Cake Is Perfect for the Holidays

BN TV Music

Get Ready! Wizkid and Asake Are Dropping Real Vol. 1 This December

BN TV Music

Tems Breaks Down Big Daddy and Why She’s Fully Owning Her Power

BN TV Music

Nathaniel Bassey’s "Odara" Is the Worship Song to Carry You into 2026

BN TV Cuisine

Jollof Rice, But Make It Sweet: Kikifoodies’ New Recipe Will Wow Your Tastebuds

BN TV

Watch Ibrahim Suleiman and Kola Oshalusi React to MENtality With Ebuka Fatherhood Episode

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Watch Ibrahim Suleiman and Kola Oshalusi react to the Fatherhood episode of the MENtality With Ebuka podcast. They share how they experienced their fathers, and how they hope to raise their children in today’s world.

In the Fatherhood episode of the podcast, the hosts, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Banky W, invite Timi Dakolo and Hermes Iyele to discuss masculinity and fatherhood. They discuss the role of fathers in society and how that role has evolved over the years. You can watch the episode here.

Watch Ibrahim and Kola’s reaction to the episode below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php