Watch Ibrahim Suleiman and Kola Oshalusi React to MENtality With Ebuka Fatherhood Episode

Watch Ibrahim Suleiman and Kola Oshalusi react to the Fatherhood episode of the MENtality With Ebuka podcast. They share how they experienced their fathers, and how they hope to raise their children in today’s world.

In the Fatherhood episode of the podcast, the hosts, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Banky W, invite Timi Dakolo and Hermes Iyele to discuss masculinity and fatherhood. They discuss the role of fathers in society and how that role has evolved over the years. You can watch the episode here.

Watch Ibrahim and Kola’s reaction to the episode below: