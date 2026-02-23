“Forever Looks Even Better on Us”: Banky W’s 40-Point Tribute to Adesua is Everything!

Yesterday, Adesua Etomi–Wellington turned 40. And while we were all still admiring her birthday shoot photos, her husband Banky W was on Instagram doing what can only be described as the most public and most personal love letter we have seen in a long time.

He set out to write 40 things he loves about his wife. He got to 14, ran out of caption space, and signed off with: “Sending the rest to you directly cuz I’ve run out of space (and because some things are nobody’s business) 40 looks phenomenal on you. Forever looks even better on us.”

Sweet. Romantic. The internet was ready to move on.

Except it did not. Because Omoni Oboli got there first and wrote: “You for nor just start am! We were minding our business! Now I’m invested! YOU MUST SHARE the rest!” Someone else said, “This is too beautiful, patiently waiting for the remaining 26 cos you can’t leave us hanging like this.” Another person simply wrote: “It’s not complete.” The comments section essentially became a petition, and Banky W, being a man of the people, had no choice but to return and add ten more.

So here they are, all 24 of the things Banky W loves about Adesua Etomi-Wellington, with the remaining 16 safely tucked away in their marriage where they belong:

1. Your Faith “The world sees you as a movie star, I know you as a Jesus girl. Your foundation is Christ and everything else flows from that.”

2. You’re Fine “Summertime fine. Light up a room fine. Breaking necks, stopping people in their steps, how did I make you mine, fine.”

3. Your Fight “The enemy swung hard. But you stood firmer. And no weapon fashioned against you shall ever prosper.”

4. Your Favourite Food “No matter who is getting married to whom, you’re ordering amala, gbegiri and ewedu.”

5. Your Flexibility “In life and in ze other room. Enough said.”

6. Your Faith in Me “When my journey has beaten down on me, your belief has helped me survive severe, stormy weather. And when it has broken me, you helped put me back together.”

7. You Feel “You feel things deeply. You cry for movies, reels, and strangers. The only thing more beautiful than your face in this entire world is your heart.”

8. You’re Funny “People don’t know how much of a tout you really are. You’re hilarious. My sense of humor was already perfect. But you made it better.”

9. Your Focus “Your dedication to your craft is second to none. Your performances are not loud, they’re layered. Deep. Nuanced. World class.”

10. Our Fire “You made me a better lover. You helped me unlearn and re-learn intimacy. I didn’t even know I had a spot. You found it. I knew how to be physical. But you taught me how to make love.” … 23. Your Worship “Especially when you’ve led worship right before I teach. I love it so much. I hope we do this more.”

24. “Your willingness to wear earplugs because of my snoring, just so we can sleep on the same bed.”

As for points 25 through 40, Banky W had the perfect response: “For the rest of the points, please check your own marriage.”

