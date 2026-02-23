Royal Blue Fringe, Bold Teal Eyes & a Baby on the Way: Inside Wunmi Mosaku’s 2026 BAFTA Look

Wunmi Mosaku went to the BAFTAs last night, won Best Supporting Actress for “Sinners” while heavily pregnant, and showed up in this royal blue custom Ahluwalia gown that we have not been able to stop thinking about since the photos dropped.

The dress is a one-shoulder gown with a separate coordinating choker piece in the same fabric, and that detail alone elevates the whole look into something more interesting than your standard red carpet gown. The neckline has this architectural, structured quality because of it, and the bodice is made up of layered folded panels that give the silhouette real depth. Then the skirt flows into a full-length fringe hem with a subtle front split, and every time she moved in this thing the fringe moved with her and it was everything. The blue is a rich, consistent royal throughout, and it looks stunning against her skin tone.

Now here is what we love about the story behind this look. Wunmi is currently pregnant with her second child, and getting dressed for a major red carpet in that season takes real thought and a really good stylist. Enter Shameelah Hicks, who pulled this entire look together and made a point of saying how proud she was to dress her client in a fellow British-Nigerian designer. Hicks works with a clear approach when it comes to Wunmi: colour is non-negotiable and comfort has to be there too. “We go for comfort but we don’t want to look like we are wearing maternity clothes,” she said. The shoes are Stuart Weitzman strappy barely-there heeled sandals, and Wunmi noted that finding cute flat shoes is actually really difficult, which is why having a stylist who always figures it out is everything.

Jewellery is Moussaieff, silver hoops and ringS, nothing excessive, just enough. Dionne Smith did the hair in a neat low braided updo that keeps the neckline and shoulder of the dress fully on show. Nigerian London based makeup artist Joy Adenuga handled makeup and gave us this bold teal and blue eyeshadow that matches the dress so precisely it feels like it was always part of the design. Nails by Lucy Tucker Nails finished the look.

Pregnant, BAFTA in hand, dressed in a British-Nigerian designer, styled to perfection. Wunmi Mosaku had a very good night and she looked incredible having it.

