Connect with us

Beauty Scoop Style

Royal Blue Fringe, Bold Teal Eyes & a Baby on the Way: Inside Wunmi Mosaku's 2026 BAFTA Look

Beauty

Thinking of Getting a Braided Ponytail (Shuku)? Read This First

Beauty Events Promotions

The Nigerian Association of Dermatologists Launches the “Embrace Your Skin” Campaign | Get the Scoop

Beauty

Miss Nigeria 2026 Begins with a Beauty & Fashion Fair Celebrating Women “Made of More”

Beauty Scoop Style

Grammys 2026: All the Details on Chioma Adeleke’s Striking Nguyen Cong Tri Look

Beauty Inspired Scoop

Guinness World Records Confirms Tesglam’s 146-Hour Makeup Marathon in Lagos

Beauty Music Scoop Style

Ayra Starr Is in Full 2026 Grammy Mode! See Her Stunning MusiCares & Spotify Party Looks

Beauty Culture Scoop

You’ve Never Seen Braids Like This! Susan “Susy” Oludele Just Raised the Bar

Beauty Inspired Scoop

Rema and Angel Reese Invest in Skincare Brand Topicals

Beauty Promotions

10 Surprising Nigerian-Made Things You Can Get on Glovo This Season

Beauty

Royal Blue Fringe, Bold Teal Eyes & a Baby on the Way: Inside Wunmi Mosaku’s 2026 BAFTA Look

2026 BAFTA Best Supporting Actress winner Wunmi Mosaku arrived on the red carpet in a custom Ahluwalia gown styled by Shameelah Hicks, with hair by Dionne Smith, makeup by Joy Adenuga, and nails by Lucy Tucker Nails.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Wunmi Mosaku went to the BAFTAs last night, won Best Supporting Actress for “Sinners” while heavily pregnant, and showed up in this royal blue custom Ahluwalia gown that we have not been able to stop thinking about since the photos dropped.

The dress is a one-shoulder gown with a separate coordinating choker piece in the same fabric, and that detail alone elevates the whole look into something more interesting than your standard red carpet gown. The neckline has this architectural, structured quality because of it, and the bodice is made up of layered folded panels that give the silhouette real depth. Then the skirt flows into a full-length fringe hem with a subtle front split, and every time she moved in this thing the fringe moved with her and it was everything. The blue is a rich, consistent royal throughout, and it looks stunning against her skin tone.

Now here is what we love about the story behind this look. Wunmi is currently pregnant with her second child, and getting dressed for a major red carpet in that season takes real thought and a really good stylist. Enter Shameelah Hicks, who pulled this entire look together and made a point of saying how proud she was to dress her client in a fellow British-Nigerian designer. Hicks works with a clear approach when it comes to Wunmi: colour is non-negotiable and comfort has to be there too. “We go for comfort but we don’t want to look like we are wearing maternity clothes,” she said. The shoes are Stuart Weitzman strappy barely-there heeled sandals, and Wunmi noted that finding cute flat shoes is actually really difficult, which is why having a stylist who always figures it out is everything.

Jewellery is Moussaieff, silver hoops and ringS, nothing excessive, just enough. Dionne Smith did the hair in a neat low braided updo that keeps the neckline and shoulder of the dress fully on show. Nigerian London based makeup artist Joy Adenuga handled makeup and gave us this bold teal and blue eyeshadow that matches the dress so precisely it feels like it was always part of the design. Nails by Lucy Tucker Nails finished the look.

Pregnant, BAFTA in hand, dressed in a British-Nigerian designer, styled to perfection. Wunmi Mosaku had a very good night and she looked incredible having it.

See her look below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php