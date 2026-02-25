Connect with us

Beauty Music Scoop

Asa’s White Macramé, Glowing Skin & Silver Fringe Just Took Over Our Timelines

Beauty Scoop Style

Royal Blue Fringe, Bold Teal Eyes & a Baby on the Way: Inside Wunmi Mosaku's 2026 BAFTA Look

Beauty

Thinking of Getting a Braided Ponytail (Shuku)? Read This First

Beauty Events Promotions

The Nigerian Association of Dermatologists Launches the “Embrace Your Skin” Campaign | Get the Scoop

Beauty

Miss Nigeria 2026 Begins with a Beauty & Fashion Fair Celebrating Women “Made of More”

Beauty Scoop Style

Grammys 2026: All the Details on Chioma Adeleke’s Striking Nguyen Cong Tri Look

Beauty Inspired Scoop

Guinness World Records Confirms Tesglam’s 146-Hour Makeup Marathon in Lagos

Beauty Music Scoop Style

Ayra Starr Is in Full 2026 Grammy Mode! See Her Stunning MusiCares & Spotify Party Looks

Beauty Culture Scoop

You’ve Never Seen Braids Like This! Susan “Susy” Oludele Just Raised the Bar

Beauty Inspired Scoop

Rema and Angel Reese Invest in Skincare Brand Topicals

Beauty

Asa’s White Macramé, Glowing Skin & Silver Fringe Just Took Over Our Timelines

Asa is back and her latest photos — macramé, silver beads, red bangle and all — are an absolute moment.

Avatar photo

Published

4 minutes ago

 on

Photo Credit: Asa/Instagram

We have not seen Asa on our timelines in a while, so when she dropped these photos, we stopped scrolling immediately.

The singer shared a fresh set of pictures captioned simply, Grateful — and honestly, we are the ones who should be grateful because this look was everything.

She showed up in a white macramé overlay over a black base, silver beaded fringe draped across her forehead, a geometric red-stone pendant, a bold red bangle, and the dewiest, most glowing skin. Every single piece worked together and none of it felt like it was trying too hard.

Asa’s aesthetic has always been cool and slightly bohemian, and these photos are a reminder of why it works.

It has been a minute, but she is back. And she brought the photos to prove it. Oh wait, do we sense new music coming soon? Because the timing of these photos feels very intentional.

See photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asa (@asaofficial)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php