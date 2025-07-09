Connect with us

Scoop Style TRAVEL

Veekee James Wore Three Different Crochet Looks in Cape Town and It Was a Vibe

News Scoop

JAMB Approves 150 as 2025 University Cut-Off Mark | 16 Years Now Minimum Age for Admission

Scoop Style

Cardi B Blossoms in Red at Paris Haute Couture Week in Striking Rahul Mishra Gown | See Photos

BN TV Scoop

Michelle Williams Served Style & Moves in the Spirit Tunnel on Jennifer Hudson’s Show

Scoop Style

Cardi B Came to Paris Haute Couture Week with a Crow and Couture You Can’t Unsee

Scoop Sweet Spot

This Romantic Eiffel Tower Proposal from Akin Faminu to Kiky Festus Will Melt Your Heart

Scoop Style

Funke Akindele Just Served Corporate Chic with a Cultural Twist

Career Inspired Scoop

Debo “Mr Macaroni” Adedayo Completes Advanced Acting Course at Royal Academy of Dramatic Art

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Tunde Kelani is Back with a New Film "Cordelia" Starring Yvonne Jegede, Omowunmi Dada, William Benson & Femi Adebayo

Music Scoop Style

Tems in Yellow & Gold at 7Fest is a Moment We’re Still Not Over | See Photos

Scoop

Veekee James Wore Three Different Crochet Looks in Cape Town and It Was a Vibe

Veekee James brought the heat to Cape Town in a trio of crochet looks during her vacation.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

If there’s one thing Veekee James knows how to do, besides designing dresses that break the internet, it’s showing up on vacation like it’s a soft launch for a style diary. Cape Town was her runway this time, and over a few sun-drenched days, she gave us not one, not two, but three crochet looks, each one serving a mood, a memory, and a masterclass in dressing for the moment.

First up: a burst of yellow and rainbow, stitched into a drawstring crop top. She paired it with a matching chevron skirt and a pink beaded bag that looked like it had its own little personality.

Next, the palette shifted. She re-emerged in a pink and purple two-piece, fitted and cute, with ruffled sleeves and a mini skirt that moved like it had a rhythm of its own. The kind of look that makes you linger longer in front of a mirror — not to check, just to enjoy.

And finally, a cooler tone. Turquoise and navy layered across a bandeau, a shrug, and a long skirt that swept just above the sand. It was giving ocean breeze with intention. Nothing loud, just calm and confident, like the sea behind her.

What stood out was how Veekee gave each crochet look its own space to shine She wore crochet three times in one trip, and still managed to say something new every time.

See the looks below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php