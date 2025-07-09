Veekee James Wore Three Different Crochet Looks in Cape Town and It Was a Vibe

If there’s one thing Veekee James knows how to do, besides designing dresses that break the internet, it’s showing up on vacation like it’s a soft launch for a style diary. Cape Town was her runway this time, and over a few sun-drenched days, she gave us not one, not two, but three crochet looks, each one serving a mood, a memory, and a masterclass in dressing for the moment.

First up: a burst of yellow and rainbow, stitched into a drawstring crop top. She paired it with a matching chevron skirt and a pink beaded bag that looked like it had its own little personality.

Next, the palette shifted. She re-emerged in a pink and purple two-piece, fitted and cute, with ruffled sleeves and a mini skirt that moved like it had a rhythm of its own. The kind of look that makes you linger longer in front of a mirror — not to check, just to enjoy.

And finally, a cooler tone. Turquoise and navy layered across a bandeau, a shrug, and a long skirt that swept just above the sand. It was giving ocean breeze with intention. Nothing loud, just calm and confident, like the sea behind her.

What stood out was how Veekee gave each crochet look its own space to shine She wore crochet three times in one trip, and still managed to say something new every time.

See the looks below

