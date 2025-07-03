Connect with us

Scoop Style

Crochet Never Looked This Good | Veekee James Is Serving Vacation Glam in Cape Town

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne & Uma Thurman Talk Warrior Codes, Revenge & Immortality in "The Old Guard 2"

BN TV Music Scoop

These 5 Mohbad Songs Will Always Hit—No Matter the Mood

Beauty Scoop

Toke Makinwa’s Look Has Us Taking Notes | Yes to Yellow Nails, Plum Top & Side-Swept Waves

Inspired Music Scoop

Angélique Kidjo Makes History as the First African Artist to Join the Hollywood Walk of Fame

News Scoop

Nigeria Overhauls Tax System: What It Means for Households and Small Businesses

Scoop Style

Temi Otedola Just Served One of Her Best Looks Yet at the Ms Kanyin Premiere

Inspired Music Scoop

Tems Launches the Leading Vibe Initiative to Uplift African Women in Music

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Sola Sobowale, Yemi Solade & Bimbo Ademoye Lead a Sharp Political Drama in "Her Excellency"

Living Scoop

Chlöe Bailey’s Birthday Shoot Was Minimal, Bold & Utterly Chic | See Photos

Scoop

Crochet Never Looked This Good | Veekee James Is Serving Vacation Glam in Cape Town

Veekee James’ Cape Town slay in a rainbow crochet fit is giving sunshine, glam, and good vibes only.
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

File this under “Outfits That Make You Want to Book a Flight.” Veekee James is currently soaking up the good life in Cape Town with her husband, Femi Atere, and Folagade Banks, and she’s serving up vacation fashion goals while she’s at it.

In her latest snap, she’s wearing a full crochet set that’s basically made for sunny skies and carefree afternoons. The mustard yellow top features long sleeves with rainbow stripe cuffs, plus a tie front with little cowrie shells and beads for extra personality. It gives everything we want from a breezy holiday vibe.

Now let’s talk about that skirt. It’s long, it’s flowy, and it’s drenched in zigzag stripes of colours. Pinks, purples, blues, yellows, you name it. It’s fun, it’s bold, and it’s the kind of piece you throw on when you know you’re about to have a good day.

She paired it all with a cute beaded pink bag, simple rings, and a necklace that added just the right amount of shine. Her hair was down in loose waves, and her makeup was soft and glowy with defined brows and a natural lip.

See more photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php