Crochet Never Looked This Good | Veekee James Is Serving Vacation Glam in Cape Town

File this under “Outfits That Make You Want to Book a Flight.” Veekee James is currently soaking up the good life in Cape Town with her husband, Femi Atere, and Folagade Banks, and she’s serving up vacation fashion goals while she’s at it.

In her latest snap, she’s wearing a full crochet set that’s basically made for sunny skies and carefree afternoons. The mustard yellow top features long sleeves with rainbow stripe cuffs, plus a tie front with little cowrie shells and beads for extra personality. It gives everything we want from a breezy holiday vibe.

Now let’s talk about that skirt. It’s long, it’s flowy, and it’s drenched in zigzag stripes of colours. Pinks, purples, blues, yellows, you name it. It’s fun, it’s bold, and it’s the kind of piece you throw on when you know you’re about to have a good day.

She paired it all with a cute beaded pink bag, simple rings, and a necklace that added just the right amount of shine. Her hair was down in loose waves, and her makeup was soft and glowy with defined brows and a natural lip.

See more photos below