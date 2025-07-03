These 5 Mohbad Songs Will Always Hit—No Matter the Mood

There are artists who make hits. Then there are artists who make moments. Mohbad was the latter. His sound felt like a Friday night in Lagos — loud, unpredictable, full of emotion. One minute he’s singing about survival with grit and gravel in his voice, the next he’s riding a beat that could light up an entire room.

Mohbad’s work lingers. It’s not just the rhythm, it’s also the honesty. His lyrics echo real-life Lagos: the resilience, the hustle, the small joys. Whether it’s a slow groove or rapid-fire delivery, there’s always a sense of purpose. Each verse came across as personal, made for the listener who needed to feel seen, even in the middle of a packed dancefloor.

And the reach was wide too. From house parties in Surulere to playlists in London, his sound travelled far, touching people wherever it played.

These five songs have been on loop since the day we heard them, and we’re not hitting pause anytime soon.

And then there’s the more recent collab that stole our hearts, “Egwu” with Chike. A rich mix of soul and rhythm that had us dancing, and still keeps us grooving like it’s brand new.

Ask About Me

Beast & Peace

Account Balance

Weekend

Pariwo

Egwu – Chike and Mohbad